The New York Rangers’ effort during Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference final series against the Florida Panthers was harshly questioned by NHL insiders.

Performing before a home crowd, the Rangers were outhit, outshot and outhustled, resulting in a shutout.

Opening Friday’s Game 2 at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers started strong and finished stronger as Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime, lifting the Rangers to a 2-1 victory.

“(The win) was huge,” Goodrow told ESPN moments after connecting on his fourth postseason marker. “As a team, it was way better than Game 1.

With the series tied at one game apiece, Game 3 is scheduled for Sunday in Amerant Bank Arena.

X (Twitter) users responded to Goodrow knocking the puck down mid-air and skating into position to beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (28 saves) …

The scene appeared electric before Friday’s opening puck drop …

To prepare mentally and physically for a rebound effort, the Rangers went through their pre-game warmup routines …

Goal. Fights. Repeat? Setting off a chaotic goal celebration, Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring off a slam dunk. In the moments that followed, however, Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe unloaded on Alexis Lafreniere, which drew penalties on both …

Trocheck scores the 1st goal of the game! Great start for the Rangers #NYR pic.twitter.com/9dTDTE8AWi — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 25, 2024

The Panthers attempted to establish a physical tone, but paid for it when Dmitry Kulikov received an interference penalty on an Alex Wennberg check …

As Goodrow attempted to apply tough defense against Aleksander Barkov, the Rangers’ forward was called for interference on an obvious flop play. It proved to be a big call …

Goodrow goes off for a Barkov flop. Refs tied the game up 1-1 now on the PP. #NYR pic.twitter.com/0h1HyUj0Vk — David 🏒 (@DaveyUpper) May 25, 2024

Benefitting from the overlooked flop, Verhaeghe scored on the power play, his eighth of the playoffs to brighten the mood in the Sunshine State. But only briefly …

South Florida is LIVE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/n9khkhG0as — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 25, 2024

The Rangers lost Jimmy Vessey following an open-ice check by left winger Ryan Lomberg …

Jimmy Vesey will not return for the rest of the game after this hit pic.twitter.com/1jkRq4HXD9 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 25, 2024

Sixty minutes of regulation play was not enough for Game 2 …

Goodrow connected on four goals in 80 regular-season games, but has matched his scoring output in just 12 postseason outings …

THAT’S A GAME 2 OVERTIME W BARCLAY GOODROW LET’S GO RANGERS!!! pic.twitter.com/tyfHkPUwqI — x – Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) May 25, 2024

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin posted some interesting stats Friday …

Igor Shesterkin tonight: 26 shots against

25 saves

.962 save percentage

0.81 GAA Undefeated in OT this postseason. pic.twitter.com/FxXpzi7szV — StatMuse NHL (@statmusehockey) May 25, 2024

Final score: Rangers 2, Panthers 1 (OT) …