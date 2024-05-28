NHL News and Rumors

NHL Playoff Fans React To Jason Robertson’s Game 3 Hat Trick, Dallas Stars’ 2nd-Period Ambush Of Edmonton Oilers At Rogers Place

Jeff Hawkins
stars win game 3 over oilers (1)

After faking a centering pass, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson jammed the puck past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for his third goal and the eventual game-winner Monday night.

Following a dominating first period by the Edmonton Oilers, the Stars rebounded with three second-period goals during a three-plus minute stretch to help secure a 5-3 victory at Rogers Arena. The victory handed the Stars a 2-1 series advantage in the NHL Western Conference finals. Game 4 is Wednesday in Edmonton.

X (Twitter) users replied to Robertson recording the Stars’ first postseason hat trick …

With the score still tied at 3-all midway through the third period, Skinner denied Matt Duchene. Still attempting to prove himself as a bona-fide No. 1 postseason netminder, Skinner faced just 21 shots and compiled a .810 save percentage. Will he get the Game 4 start? …

Trailing 2-0, Robertson provided the slow-starting Stars with an offensive spark …

Robertson tied the score off a primary assist from Roope Hintz at 8:05 of the middle frame …

Taking the scoring responsibilities from Robertson momentarily, Stars center Wyatt Johnson capped the Stars’ scoring surge at 9:08 of the second period …

With 53 seconds remaining in the second period and after being dominated during the opening 19 minutes of the frame, the Oilers tied the score on Adam Henrique second goal of the playoffs …

Is anyone more comfortable than Zach Hyman in front of the net? The Oilers’ forward’s handiwork provided the Oilers with an early 1-0 lead? …

Connor McDavid, who connected on an unassisted marker in the first period, registered his 100th career postseason point in 64 outings, becoming the fourth-fastest skater to reach the milestone, behind Wayne Gretzky (46 games), Mario Lemieux (50) and Leon Draisaitl (60).

The Stars iced Game 3 on Miro Heiskanen’s empty-netter at 18:08 of the third period. The Stars improved to 6-1 on the road in the playoffs …

Final score: Stars 5, Oilers 3 …

Jeff Hawkins

