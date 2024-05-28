After faking a centering pass, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson jammed the puck past Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for his third goal and the eventual game-winner Monday night.

Following a dominating first period by the Edmonton Oilers, the Stars rebounded with three second-period goals during a three-plus minute stretch to help secure a 5-3 victory at Rogers Arena. The victory handed the Stars a 2-1 series advantage in the NHL Western Conference finals. Game 4 is Wednesday in Edmonton.

X (Twitter) users replied to Robertson recording the Stars’ first postseason hat trick …

ROBO HATTY!!! THROW THOSE CAPS, Y’ALL!!! 🧢🧢🧢 pic.twitter.com/kkTUMywYeG — z – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 28, 2024

With the score still tied at 3-all midway through the third period, Skinner denied Matt Duchene. Still attempting to prove himself as a bona-fide No. 1 postseason netminder, Skinner faced just 21 shots and compiled a .810 save percentage. Will he get the Game 4 start? …

Great Save by Skinner to keep it a 3-3 tie #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/PyqUJhWDZX — Lucasparmenter23 (@Lucasparmenter0) May 28, 2024

Trailing 2-0, Robertson provided the slow-starting Stars with an offensive spark …

STARS ON THE BOARD 👀 Jason Robertson gives Dallas life in the 2nd period. (🎥: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/GOESxc2DCW — BarDown (@BarDown) May 28, 2024

Robertson tied the score off a primary assist from Roope Hintz at 8:05 of the middle frame …

Jason Robertson’s second of the period ties it! pic.twitter.com/wqzFrNNJvo — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) May 28, 2024

Taking the scoring responsibilities from Robertson momentarily, Stars center Wyatt Johnson capped the Stars’ scoring surge at 9:08 of the second period …

With 53 seconds remaining in the second period and after being dominated during the opening 19 minutes of the frame, the Oilers tied the score on Adam Henrique second goal of the playoffs …

Is anyone more comfortable than Zach Hyman in front of the net? The Oilers’ forward’s handiwork provided the Oilers with an early 1-0 lead? …

ZACH HYMAN FROM HIS NET-FRONT OFFICE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UKwKBFOqsW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 28, 2024

Connor McDavid, who connected on an unassisted marker in the first period, registered his 100th career postseason point in 64 outings, becoming the fourth-fastest skater to reach the milestone, behind Wayne Gretzky (46 games), Mario Lemieux (50) and Leon Draisaitl (60).

CONNOR MCDAVID SCORES FROM ZACH HYMAN RANGE 😱 pic.twitter.com/ehYUUxWAKY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 28, 2024

The Stars iced Game 3 on Miro Heiskanen’s empty-netter at 18:08 of the third period. The Stars improved to 6-1 on the road in the playoffs …

Miro Heiskanen puts away this game and makes it 5-3!#TexasHockey win Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead over #LetsGoOilers

pic.twitter.com/br5rVUZfMR — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) May 28, 2024

Final score: Stars 5, Oilers 3 …