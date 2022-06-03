NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 3

The New York Rangers (+113) are hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning (-125) in Game Two of the NHL Eastern Conference Final from Madison Square Garden in New York. (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag).

It is interesting that the Lightning are still favoured on the road, even though they are trailing the best out of seven series one game to none. In game one on Wednesday, six Rangers had multi-point games in a 6-2 New York win. Rangers center Filip Chytil of Kromeriz, Czech Republic led the Rangers with two goals. In a remarkable statistic, Chytil only had eight goals in 67 games during the regular season. Now he has seven goals in 15 postseason games. Over the last month, he has developed outstanding chemistry with former first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere and Finnish phenom Kaapo Kakko.

The Lightning/Rangers can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.