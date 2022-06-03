NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 3

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

The New York Rangers (+113) are hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning (-125) in Game Two of the NHL Eastern Conference Final from Madison Square Garden in New York. (Odds courtesy of betonline.ag).

It is interesting that the Lightning are still favoured on the road, even though they are trailing the best out of seven series one game to none. In game one on Wednesday, six Rangers had multi-point games in a 6-2 New York win. Rangers center Filip Chytil of Kromeriz, Czech Republic led the Rangers with two goals. In a remarkable statistic, Chytil only had eight goals in 67 games during the regular season. Now he has seven goals in 15 postseason games. Over the last month, he has developed outstanding chemistry with former first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere and Finnish phenom Kaapo Kakko.

The Lightning/Rangers can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

Topics  
NHL NY Rangers Tampa Bay Lightning
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 2 (June 3)

Jeremy Freeborn  •  3s
NHL
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  6h
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for June 3
Jon Conahan  •  6h
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  6h
NHL
Avalanche Take A Commanding 2-0 Lead Against The Oilers
Jon Conahan  •  18h
NHL
16 times NHL team has scored six goals in a playoff game and lost
Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today June 2
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 2 2022
More NHL News