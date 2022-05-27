NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today May 27

There is one game in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday. The St. Louis Blues (+142) are hosting the Colorado Avalanche (-157) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This is game six of the Western Conference Final, with the Avalanche leading the best out of seven series three games to two.

In game five on Wednesday, a 5-4 Blues win, Tyler Bozak scored the overtime winner. Nathan MacKinnon scored a hat trick for Colorado despite the game five loss. MacKinnon and Cale Makar each lead the Avalanche with 13 playoff points. David Perron leads the Blues with 13 points.

The Blues/Avalanche can be seen on TNT in the United States and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.