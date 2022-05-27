NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today May 27

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There is one game in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday. The St. Louis Blues (+142) are hosting the Colorado Avalanche (-157) at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This is game six of the Western Conference Final, with the Avalanche leading the best out of seven series three games to two.

In game five on Wednesday, a 5-4 Blues win, Tyler Bozak scored the overtime winner. Nathan MacKinnon scored a hat trick for Colorado despite the game five loss. MacKinnon and Cale Makar each lead the Avalanche with 13 playoff points. David Perron leads the Blues with 13 points.

The Blues/Avalanche can be seen on TNT in the United States and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 6 (May 27)

Jeremy Freeborn  •  27min
NHL
Tom Wilson to miss start of 2022-23 with ACL injury
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2022
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 26
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2022
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 5 (May 26)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2022
News
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 26 2022
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 26
Jon Conahan  •  May 26 2022
News
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 26 2022
More NHL News