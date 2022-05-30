NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today May 30

Hockey fans love game sevens and on Monday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, we have a game seven between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers in the National Hockey League Eastern Conference semifinal. It has simply been a homer series, as the home team has won all six games. That is a primary reason why the Hurricanes (-147) are the favourite against the Rangers (+133).

In game six, a 5-2 Rangers win over the Hurricanes, they got two goals from Filip Chytil of Kromeriz, Czech Republic. The Rangers are also getting playoff scoring from Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox, who lead the team with 16 points each. Zibanejad has seven goals and nine assists, while Fox has four goals and 12 assists. The Hurricanes leading scorer is Teuvo Teravainen, who has 11 points (four goals and seven assists).

The Rangers/Hurricanes can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada at 8 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.