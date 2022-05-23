NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 23

Jeremy Freeborn
The National Hockey League Conference semifinals continue on Monday. In the East, the Tampa Bay Lightning (-120) can sweep the Florida Panthers (+109) with a game four win. How the Panthers were considered as favourites to begin the series is absurd, now the odds makers have it right. This is the second game of a rare postseason back-to-back. Yesterday in Tampa Bay, the Lightning won 5-1 thanks to a four-point game from Nikita Kucherov. The game can be seen on TNT in the United States, and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 7 p.m. ET.

In the West, the St. Louis Blues (+139) host the Colorado Avalanche (-154), with the Avalanche leading 2-1. In game three, the Avalanche won 5-2 thanks to multi-point games from Nazem Kadri, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen. The game can be seen on TNT in the United States, and Sportsnet/CBC in Canada at 9:50 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Freeborn

