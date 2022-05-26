NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 26

There are two NHL games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes (-155) are tied with the New York Rangers (+140) in the Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece, while the Edmonton Oilers (+135) lead the Calgary Flames (-149) three games to one in the Western Conference semifinal.

The dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been magical for the Oilers in the playoffs. McDavid leads all players with 19 assists and 25 points, while Draisaitl made hockey history in game four by becoming the first player ever to record four postseason games with a minimum of three points according to Terry Jones of the Edmonton Sun. He had three assists in game four, a 5-3 Edmonton win. In four games, Draisaitl has two goals and 11 assists for 13 points.

The Rangers/Hurricanes can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada at 7 pm ET. The Oilers/Flames can be seen on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet West/CBC in Canada at 9:50 pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

 

