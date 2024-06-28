The Edmonton Oilers may be one of the betting favorites to return to the Stanley Cup Final next spring, but the franchise will be under the direction of a new general manager.

The Oilers announced a contract extension for general manager Ken Holland will not be explored, ending his five-year run with the franchise.

“Over the past five seasons as general manager, Ken has not only built the Edmonton Oilers into one of the NHL’s best teams, but he has also established a deeply rooted foundation of success and a culture of winning that will continue well into the future,” Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said via press release. “Thanks in large part for Ken’s outstanding work, Edmonton has become a destination city for players around the National Hockey League.”

Holland arrived in Edmonton following a 34-year career with the Detroit Red Wings. Elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, Holland assembled a top-heavy Oilers’ roster, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, that qualified for the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Final. It was the organization’s first trip since 2006.

The Oilers rallied from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7, but the Florida Panthers rebounded and secured a 2-1 victory Monday night.

According to BetOnline Sportsbook, the first-time champion Panthers (+650) enter the offseason as the early favorite to defend their title. The Oilers, meanwhile, held the second-best odds at +700.

BREAKING: Ken Holland will not return to the Oilers organization, per @DarrenDreger. pic.twitter.com/JgLTl6cm90 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 27, 2024

Steven Stamkos Ready To Walk Away From Lightning

With three days remaining to get a deal done before becoming a free agent, veteran center Steven Stamkos said Friday he was not confident in returning to the Lightning for a 17th season.

Coming off an eight-year, $68 million contract extension, Stamkos, the Lightning’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008, led the franchise to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and ‘21. He paces the organization in all-time games played (1,082), goals (555) and points (1,137).

Julien BriseBois said negotiations have stalled and Lightning’s general manager expects Stamkos to explore free agency.

“Both sides are still interested in getting a deal done, but we haven’t been able to agree to terms that are satisfactory for both sides,” BriseBois said, as reported by NHL.com.

Sometimes in searching for what’s best, you lose the heart of what got you there in the first place. My commentary from last month on why Steven Stamkos should be a Tampa Bay Lightning player for life. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/u3uyHXSs3G — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 28, 2024

2024-25 Stanley Cup Odds

Here is an early look at the early odds for NHL teams winning next season’s Stanley Cup, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

NHL Team 2024-25 Stanley Cup Odds

Play Florida Panthers +650 Edmonton Oilers +700 Dallas Stars +900 New York Rangers +1100 Carolina Hurricanes +1200 Colorado Avalanche +1400 Toronto Maple Leafs +1800 Vegas Golden Knights +1800 New Jersey Devils +2000 Vancouver Canucks +2000 Boston Bruins +2200 Los Angeles Kings +2200 Winnipeg Jets +2500 Tampa Bay Lightning +2800 Detroit Red Wings +3300 Nashville Predators +3500 Buffalo Sabres +4000 Minnesota Wild +4000 New York Islanders +4000 Ottawa Senators +4000 Pittsburgh Penguins +4000 St. Louis Blues +4000 Philadelphia Flyers +5000 Calgary Flames +6600 Seattle Kraken +6600 Montreal Canadiens +8000 Utah Hockey Club +8000 Washington Capitals +10000 Anaheim Ducks +15000 Chicago Blackhawks +15000 Columbus Blue Jackets +15000 San Jose Sharks +30000

*Odds current at time of publication