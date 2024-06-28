NHL News and Rumors

NHL Roundup: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Reigning Champion Panthers, Ken Holland-Less Oilers To Return To Stanley Cup Final

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
stanley cup mcdavid checked to ice (1)

The Edmonton Oilers may be one of the betting favorites to return to the Stanley Cup Final next spring, but the franchise will be under the direction of a new general manager.

The Oilers announced a contract extension for general manager Ken Holland will not be explored, ending his five-year run with the franchise.

“Over the past five seasons as general manager, Ken has not only built the Edmonton Oilers into one of the NHL’s best teams, but he has also established a deeply rooted foundation of success and a culture of winning that will continue well into the future,” Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said via press release. “Thanks in large part for Ken’s outstanding work, Edmonton has become a destination city for players around the National Hockey League.”

Holland arrived in Edmonton following a 34-year career with the Detroit Red Wings. Elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, Holland assembled a top-heavy Oilers’ roster, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, that qualified for the 2023-24 Stanley Cup Final. It was the organization’s first trip since 2006.

The Oilers rallied from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7, but the Florida Panthers rebounded and secured a 2-1 victory Monday night.

According to BetOnline Sportsbook, the first-time champion Panthers (+650) enter the offseason as the early favorite to defend their title. The Oilers, meanwhile, held the second-best odds at +700.

Steven Stamkos Ready To Walk Away From Lightning

With three days remaining to get a deal done before becoming a free agent, veteran center Steven Stamkos said Friday he was not confident in returning to the Lightning for a 17th season.

Coming off an eight-year, $68 million contract extension, Stamkos, the Lightning’s No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008, led the franchise to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and ‘21. He paces the organization in all-time games played (1,082), goals (555) and points (1,137).

Julien BriseBois said negotiations have stalled and Lightning’s general manager expects Stamkos to explore free agency.

“Both sides are still interested in getting a deal done, but we haven’t been able to agree to terms that are satisfactory for both sides,” BriseBois said, as reported by NHL.com.

2024-25 Stanley Cup Odds

Here is an early look at the early odds for NHL teams winning next season’s Stanley Cup, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

NHL Team 2024-25 Stanley Cup Odds
 Play
Florida Panthers +650 BetOnline logo
Edmonton Oilers +700 BetOnline logo
Dallas Stars +900 BetOnline logo
New York Rangers +1100 BetOnline logo
Carolina Hurricanes +1200 BetOnline logo
Colorado Avalanche +1400 BetOnline logo
Toronto Maple Leafs +1800 BetOnline logo
Vegas Golden Knights +1800 BetOnline logo
New Jersey Devils +2000 BetOnline logo
Vancouver Canucks +2000 BetOnline logo
Boston Bruins +2200 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Kings +2200 BetOnline logo
Winnipeg Jets +2500 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Lightning +2800 BetOnline logo
Detroit Red Wings +3300 BetOnline logo
Nashville Predators +3500 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Sabres +4000 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Wild +4000 BetOnline logo
New York Islanders +4000 BetOnline logo
Ottawa Senators +4000 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh Penguins +4000 BetOnline logo
 St. Louis Blues +4000 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Flyers +5000 BetOnline logo
Calgary Flames +6600 BetOnline logo
Seattle Kraken +6600 BetOnline logo
Montreal Canadiens +8000 BetOnline logo
Utah Hockey Club +8000 BetOnline logo
Washington Capitals +10000 BetOnline logo
Anaheim Ducks +15000 BetOnline logo
Chicago Blackhawks +15000 BetOnline logo
Columbus Blue Jackets +15000 BetOnline logo
San Jose Sharks +30000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Final X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild

Kings trade Carl Grundstrom to Sharks for Kyle Burroughs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes becomes first Canucks player to win Norris Trophy
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
stanley cup mcdavid checked to ice (1)
NHL Roundup: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Reigning Champion Panthers, Ken Holland-Less Oilers To Return To Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid game 7 art (1)
Stanley Cup Game 7 TV Ratings: Florida Panthers-Edmonton Oilers’ Drama-Filled Matchup Attracts NHL’s Highest Viewership Since 2019
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23134390_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks trade forwards Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty to Blackhawks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_10051894_168396541_lowres-2
Former NHL left winger Sergei Berezin dies at age 52
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
PDatsyuk
Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber and Jeremy Roenick inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top