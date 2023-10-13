The Detroit Red Wings opened the regular season Thursday night by traveling to meet the New Jersey Devils, considered one of the best skating teams in the NHL.

The Red Wings kept up and established their own pace, recording 14 of the game’s opening 20 shots on goal, but the Stars eventually gained control.

Twitter users responded to the Devils snapping a third-period tie with consecutive goals by Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula (empty net) and goalie Vitek Vanecek turning aside 32 shots to eventually earn a 4-3 victory at Prudential Center.

The teams' season-opening roads led to

For the start of the Red Wings' regular season

Scene of the season-opening matchup

Pregame red-carpet joy

PA script cover sheet

The Red Wings' opening lineup

The Devils' opening lines (nice handwriting from the stands)

Here’s your #NJDevils lineup from warmups: • Same lines as yesterdays practice

• Erik Haula in after a few days off from practice

• Bastian, Miller and Tierney scratched

• 🥅 Vanecek (Schmid) pic.twitter.com/IWlu80hl6q — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 12, 2023

Is the rebuilding over? Captain Dylan Larkin led the Red Wings into the 2023-24 campaign

The Red Wings received local support from

And additional well-wishes from

The opening face-off

Detroit Red Wings hockey is officially underway for the 2023/2024 season. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/bu6CTATyq6 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 12, 2023

Jack Hughes was called for two minor penalties for the first time in his career Thursday. In case he was mistaken for a goon, the Devils’ defenseman reminded the NHL he can still skate and shoot …

Is Hughes a future MVP?

Jack Hughes already hearing “MVP” chant at the Prudential Center after this second, second period goal. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/4SwKv5SOn1 — Devils Army Blog (@DevilsArmyBlog) October 13, 2023

Goal No. 1 for the Red Wings' prized offseason acquisition

VIDEO: Alex DeBrincat scored his first goal with the Detroit Red Wings — in his first game 🚨 🎥: @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/xxQL0CCBsb — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 13, 2023

Dougie Hamilton taking the Red Wings' defenders to school

With Devils forward Erik Haula scoring an empty-net goal, followed by a Red Wings marker by Robby Fabbri with 33 seconds remaining, the Devils held on for the season-opening victory …

😈 DEVILS WIN 😈 DEVILS GET THE W TO OPEN UP THE SEASON 4-3! JACK WITH 2 GOALS, SIEGS WITH 3 ASSISTS AND VITEK DID HIS THING! GREAT WAY TO START THE SEASON! SEE Y’ALL TOMORROW! LFGD! 😈🔴⚫⚪🏒#THPN #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/S3V83hkv6X — Devils State Of Mind Podcast (@DevilsState) October 13, 2023

Hughes talked about the Devils' opening effort

“A win is a win. We want to get off on the right foot, and it was good for our fans to see us come out and get the first win.” 🎥 Vanecek: https://t.co/uYw2kgCHXX

🎥 Hamilton: https://t.co/fHAsqkoBDT

🎥 Ruff: https://t.co/ZG3ElZqadv

🎥 J. Hughes ⤵️#NJDevils | @Genucel pic.twitter.com/0o1VghL5Dz — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 13, 2023

Season-opening final score