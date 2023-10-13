The Detroit Red Wings opened the regular season Thursday night by traveling to meet the New Jersey Devils, considered one of the best skating teams in the NHL.
The Red Wings kept up and established their own pace, recording 14 of the game’s opening 20 shots on goal, but the Stars eventually gained control.
Twitter users responded to the Devils snapping a third-period tie with consecutive goals by Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula (empty net) and goalie Vitek Vanecek turning aside 32 shots to eventually earn a 4-3 victory at Prudential Center.
The teams’ season-opening roads led to …
You make my dreams come true…#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Bfx8oaQC3P
For the start of the Red Wings’ regular season …
Game 1/82. pic.twitter.com/Ej8GB7NAsr
Scene of the season-opening matchup …
Honeyyyy I’m homeeeeee
LFG #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/9orX7lEL9e
Pregame red-carpet joy …
We completely understand, ma’am.#NJDevils | @BMWUSA pic.twitter.com/97ne7D6WbK
PA script cover sheet …
HOME OPENER puck drop is 7:38pm! Let’s go!!!!!@NJDevils | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/2LWs4xUAXc
The Red Wings’ opening lineup …
Tonight in NJ.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/HHce2faBDf
The Devils’ opening lines (nice handwriting from the stands) …
Here’s your #NJDevils lineup from warmups:
• Same lines as yesterdays practice
• Erik Haula in after a few days off from practice
• Bastian, Miller and Tierney scratched
• 🥅 Vanecek (Schmid) pic.twitter.com/IWlu80hl6q
Is the rebuilding over? Captain Dylan Larkin led the Red Wings into the 2023-24 campaign …
HERE WE GO!!!!!#LGRW pic.twitter.com/hFNOEpJ1yI
The Red Wings received local support from …
You know who we’re rooting for.
Good luck this season, @DetroitRedWings. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/HCvqXjo2Nf
And additional well-wishes from …
Have a great season, @DetroitRedWings! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/y6RYFjkyj6
The opening face-off …
Detroit Red Wings hockey is officially underway for the 2023/2024 season. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/bu6CTATyq6
Jack Hughes was called for two minor penalties for the first time in his career Thursday. In case he was mistaken for a goon, the Devils’ defenseman reminded the NHL he can still skate and shoot …
First Jack Hughes goal. Behind. The. Net. Insane angle #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/QdopcRG2zL
Is Hughes a future MVP? …
Jack Hughes already hearing “MVP” chant at the Prudential Center after this second, second period goal. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/4SwKv5SOn1
Goal No. 1 for the Red Wings’ prized offseason acquisition …
VIDEO: Alex DeBrincat scored his first goal with the Detroit Red Wings — in his first game 🚨
🎥: @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/xxQL0CCBsb
Dougie Hamilton taking the Red Wings’ defenders to school …
Teach ’em! pic.twitter.com/Q93iyfH4wD
With Devils forward Erik Haula scoring an empty-net goal, followed by a Red Wings marker by Robby Fabbri with 33 seconds remaining, the Devils held on for the season-opening victory …
😈 DEVILS WIN 😈
DEVILS GET THE W TO OPEN UP THE SEASON 4-3! JACK WITH 2 GOALS, SIEGS WITH 3 ASSISTS AND VITEK DID HIS THING!
GREAT WAY TO START THE SEASON!
SEE Y’ALL TOMORROW!
LFGD! 😈🔴⚫⚪🏒#THPN #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/S3V83hkv6X
Hughes talked about the Devils’ opening effort …
“A win is a win. We want to get off on the right foot, and it was good for our fans to see us come out and get the first win.”
🎥 Vanecek: https://t.co/uYw2kgCHXX
🎥 Hamilton: https://t.co/fHAsqkoBDT
🎥 Ruff: https://t.co/ZG3ElZqadv
🎥 J. Hughes ⤵️#NJDevils | @Genucel pic.twitter.com/0o1VghL5Dz
Season-opening final score …
Home Opener dub ✅
📰: https://t.co/dG8foa5f1n pic.twitter.com/dQufcx0EXw
