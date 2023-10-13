NHL News and Rumors

NHL Season Openers: Twitter Reacts To Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils Dumping Detroit Red Wings At Prudential Center

Jeff Hawkins
The Detroit Red Wings opened the regular season Thursday night by traveling to meet the New Jersey Devils, considered one of the best skating teams in the NHL.

The Red Wings kept up and established their own pace, recording 14 of the game’s opening 20 shots on goal, but the Stars eventually gained control.

Twitter users responded to the Devils snapping a third-period tie with consecutive goals by Dougie Hamilton and Erik Haula (empty net) and goalie Vitek Vanecek turning aside 32 shots to eventually earn a 4-3 victory at Prudential Center.

The teams’ season-opening roads led to …

For the start of the Red Wings’ regular season …

Scene of the season-opening matchup …

Pregame red-carpet joy …

PA script cover sheet …

The Red Wings’ opening lineup …

The Devils’ opening lines (nice handwriting from the stands) …

Is the rebuilding over? Captain Dylan Larkin led the Red Wings into the 2023-24 campaign …

The Red Wings received local support from …

And additional well-wishes from …

The opening face-off …

Jack Hughes was called for two minor penalties for the first time in his career Thursday. In case he was mistaken for a goon, the Devils’ defenseman reminded the NHL he can still skate and shoot …

Is Hughes a future MVP? …

Goal No. 1 for the Red Wings’ prized offseason acquisition …

Dougie Hamilton taking the Red Wings’ defenders to school …

With Devils forward Erik Haula scoring an empty-net goal, followed by a Red Wings marker by Robby Fabbri with 33 seconds remaining, the Devils held on for the season-opening victory …

Hughes talked about the Devils’ opening effort …

Season-opening final score …

Detroit Red Wings New Jersey Devils NHL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
