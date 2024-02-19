NHL News and Rumors

NHL Stadium Series: 79,690 Fans Experience Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers Rallying Past New York Islanders In Overtime At MetLife Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
7 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

Capping the NHL’s Stadium Series weekend showcase, the New York Rangers exposed the New York Islanders’ penalty-killing problems and eventually earned a 6-5 overtime victory before 79,690 at MetLife Stadium.

Trailing 4-1 early in the second period, the “visiting” Rangers connected three times with the man-advantage to help force the extra stanza. The Rangers scored twice in the final 4:08 during 6-on-4 situations. Mika Zibanejad tied the game at 18:31 and Artemi Panarin scored the game-winner 10 seconds into OT.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers improved to 36-16-3, while the Islanders fell to 22-18-14. They remain four points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the No. 2 Wild Card spot.

A day after MetLife Stadium hosted the New Jersey Devils’ 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers before 70,328, the NHL staged a follow-up Stadium Series matchup at the same site for the first time.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Islanders’ quick start and Rangers’ strong finish in East Rutherford, N.J. …

The Islanders possess the NHL’s worst-ranked penalty kill (71.7 percent) and their playoff chances could hinge on their ability to kill penalties, which they couldn’t Sunday, surrendering a three-goal and two two-goal advantages …

The ending was as frantic as the three-goal third period. Moments after the opening puck drop of OT, Panarin pounced on a loose puck and knocked it off Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and past goalie Ilya Sorokin just before the net was dislodged …

The Rangers, and the crowd, reacted to the good-goal call …

In the beginning, however, the Rangers again fell victim to a slow start. The Rangers were outscored by five during the opening 20 minutes, but outscored their opponents by 29 during the second and third periods combined …

Here’s a look inside the Rangers’ pre-game locker room at MetLife Stadium …

NHL fans started lining up early and then waited about an hour for the delayed game-opening puck drop. Officials decided to push back the start time to allow the sun’s glare off the ice to darken …

The Rangers’ Matt Rempe helped ramp things up Sunday before his NHL debut. His professional milestone came on the sixth anniversary of this father’s sudden death while shoveling snow. He was a season-ticket holder of the Calgary Flames …

Outside of one of the world’s fashion centers, the Islanders walked the ramp in style …

Is the Rangers’ outdoor fashion trending up? …

The Rangers’ Erik Gustafsson provided the early spark as the third line created the game’s first marker, 1:28 into the first period …

Less than three minutes later, Islanders forward Brock Nelson scored the first of four unanswered goals. As a rookie in 2014, Nelson also scored for the Islanders at Yankee Stadium …

Rempe made his debut memorable by dropping the gloves against Matt Martin, a noted NHL heavyweight, before the puck was dropped after Nelson’s goal. At 6-foot-7, Rempe, 21, became the sixth Ranger rookie to record a fighting major during his first appearance …

Evident from Nelson’s goal, Rangers goalie Igor Sheserkin’s struggles continued with the No. 2 hole. He had allowed 22 goals over his glove hand, more than any goalie in the NHL. The Islanders exploited the scouting report …

Two minutes 58 seconds after the Islanders tied the score, they claimed their first lead on Bo Horvat’s 22nd goal of the season, assisted by Noah Dobson and Adam Pelech. Dobson was just getting started …

Taking advantage of Sheserkin’s weak glove hand and the Rangers playing loose in the middle, Islanders forward Matthew Barzal connected on the power play 14 seconds after Horvat’s marker. Nelson and Dobson, who was credited with his 50th helper, were credited with assists …

PING! Islanders forward Anders Lee scored off the iron on the power play as the Islanders increased their lead to 4-1 1:03 into the second period. The Islanders appeared to have seized command …

Down by three, Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck inadvertently deflected a shot by Panarin, igniting the Rangers’ rally …

Collecting his second goal and 18th of the season, Trocheck stood strong in the crease to pull the Rangers to within 4-3 at 18:24 of the second period …

NHL All-Star Game breaking news …

The Islanders appeared to stall the Rangers’ comeback when Alexander Romanov scored off Dobson’s third assist 1:53 into the final stanza …

Here’s a sneak peek from way, way above …

Down 5-3 with about five minutes remaining, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette pulled Shesterkin, creating a 6-on-4 man-advantage situation. The coaching move led to Chris Kreider’s power-play goal with 4:08 to go …

A tripping call to Islanders’ Scott Mayfield with 2:28 to go created another 6-on-4 situation and Mika Zibanejad converted a near-perfect power-play passing from Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere …

Some Islanders fans were down on Mayfield’s power trio of PIMs …

Final score: Rangers 6, Islanders 5 (OT) …

Nelson on the loss: “This one feels like it’s gonna take a little bit” …

Topics  
Islanders NHL News and Rumors NHL Stadium Series NY Rangers X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL Fans React To Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews, Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Highlighting 9-Goal Scoring Trend

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Wyatt Johnston
Stars give Predators record setting loss
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Auston Matthews ties Maple Leafs record for most hat tricks in a season with five
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Ohio Stadium
Blue Jackets to host Red Wings in 2025 NHL Stadium Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers name Sean Couturier team captain
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
T.J. Oshie sits on a bench.
Watch: T.J. Oshie’s Shootout Heroics From 2014 Winter Olympics
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Brady Tkachuk
Brady Tkachuk notches second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top