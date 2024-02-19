Capping the NHL’s Stadium Series weekend showcase, the New York Rangers exposed the New York Islanders’ penalty-killing problems and eventually earned a 6-5 overtime victory before 79,690 at MetLife Stadium.

Trailing 4-1 early in the second period, the “visiting” Rangers connected three times with the man-advantage to help force the extra stanza. The Rangers scored twice in the final 4:08 during 6-on-4 situations. Mika Zibanejad tied the game at 18:31 and Artemi Panarin scored the game-winner 10 seconds into OT.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers improved to 36-16-3, while the Islanders fell to 22-18-14. They remain four points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the No. 2 Wild Card spot.

A day after MetLife Stadium hosted the New Jersey Devils’ 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers before 70,328, the NHL staged a follow-up Stadium Series matchup at the same site for the first time.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Islanders’ quick start and Rangers’ strong finish in East Rutherford, N.J. …

The Islanders possess the NHL’s worst-ranked penalty kill (71.7 percent) and their playoff chances could hinge on their ability to kill penalties, which they couldn’t Sunday, surrendering a three-goal and two two-goal advantages …

The ending was as frantic as the three-goal third period. Moments after the opening puck drop of OT, Panarin pounced on a loose puck and knocked it off Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and past goalie Ilya Sorokin just before the net was dislodged …

The Rangers, and the crowd, reacted to the good-goal call …

After review… 🗣️🗣️🗣️ THE CROWD GOES WILD. pic.twitter.com/sH2gDvNSEH — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 19, 2024

In the beginning, however, the Rangers again fell victim to a slow start. The Rangers were outscored by five during the opening 20 minutes, but outscored their opponents by 29 during the second and third periods combined …

Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring a first period goal against the New York Rangers during the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Here’s a look inside the Rangers’ pre-game locker room at MetLife Stadium …

Sunday NHL Countdown. pic.twitter.com/Es1RA5iU6s — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 18, 2024

NHL fans started lining up early and then waited about an hour for the delayed game-opening puck drop. Officials decided to push back the start time to allow the sun’s glare off the ice to darken …

The Rangers’ Matt Rempe helped ramp things up Sunday before his NHL debut. His professional milestone came on the sixth anniversary of this father’s sudden death while shoveling snow. He was a season-ticket holder of the Calgary Flames …

Stadium Series rookie lap: ✔️ Let’s go, Remps. pic.twitter.com/ZmhdqvwsOm — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 18, 2024

Outside of one of the world’s fashion centers, the Islanders walked the ramp in style …

Is the Rangers’ outdoor fashion trending up? …

Rank the Rangers Outdoor jerseys 1-4 (2012, 2014, 2018, 2024) #NYR pic.twitter.com/KZS53dddxN — Lafreniere For MVP (Bring Vatrano Home) (@Laf4MVP) February 18, 2024

The Rangers’ Erik Gustafsson provided the early spark as the third line created the game’s first marker, 1:28 into the first period …

Erik Gustafsson opens the scoring with a bullet from the point! 🚀@NYRangers | #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/MjLya7Hahs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2024

Less than three minutes later, Islanders forward Brock Nelson scored the first of four unanswered goals. As a rookie in 2014, Nelson also scored for the Islanders at Yankee Stadium …

Brock Nelson gets the #isles on the board pic.twitter.com/FNWK6KZNyX — Up The Turnpike (@UpTheTurnpike) February 18, 2024

Rempe made his debut memorable by dropping the gloves against Matt Martin, a noted NHL heavyweight, before the puck was dropped after Nelson’s goal. At 6-foot-7, Rempe, 21, became the sixth Ranger rookie to record a fighting major during his first appearance …

First NHL shift and first NHL Fight in front of 70,000 people. Matt Rempe is a legend. pic.twitter.com/v0UhptSRL5 — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) February 18, 2024

Evident from Nelson’s goal, Rangers goalie Igor Sheserkin’s struggles continued with the No. 2 hole. He had allowed 22 goals over his glove hand, more than any goalie in the NHL. The Islanders exploited the scouting report …

Nelson started the scoring! pic.twitter.com/CbixtD8xTP — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 18, 2024

Two minutes 58 seconds after the Islanders tied the score, they claimed their first lead on Bo Horvat’s 22nd goal of the season, assisted by Noah Dobson and Adam Pelech. Dobson was just getting started …

Man, Bo Horvat can really shoot the puck pic.twitter.com/mykrXQC0HI — Andrew Steele (@andrewsteeled) February 18, 2024

Taking advantage of Sheserkin’s weak glove hand and the Rangers playing loose in the middle, Islanders forward Matthew Barzal connected on the power play 14 seconds after Horvat’s marker. Nelson and Dobson, who was credited with his 50th helper, were credited with assists …

Barzal in his bag here pic.twitter.com/BBBkyafDXC — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) February 18, 2024

PING! Islanders forward Anders Lee scored off the iron on the power play as the Islanders increased their lead to 4-1 1:03 into the second period. The Islanders appeared to have seized command …

Down by three, Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck inadvertently deflected a shot by Panarin, igniting the Rangers’ rally …

THE DEFLECTION OFF VINCENT TROCHECK’S STICK🏒👀

Collecting his second goal and 18th of the season, Trocheck stood strong in the crease to pull the Rangers to within 4-3 at 18:24 of the second period …

Trocheck gets a greasy one in front and we’ve got ourselves a one-goal game 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xa1EOR6uw9 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

NHL All-Star Game breaking news …

The Islanders appeared to stall the Rangers’ comeback when Alexander Romanov scored off Dobson’s third assist 1:53 into the final stanza …

do you ever think about the ROMANov Empire? just us? Okay. pic.twitter.com/sEm6LKJXIf — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 18, 2024

Here’s a sneak peek from way, way above …

Down 5-3 with about five minutes remaining, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette pulled Shesterkin, creating a 6-on-4 man-advantage situation. The coaching move led to Chris Kreider’s power-play goal with 4:08 to go …

Chris Kreider’s 28th of the year makes it a one goal game late in the third for #NYR!#StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/53aa9zLouG — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 18, 2024

A tripping call to Islanders’ Scott Mayfield with 2:28 to go created another 6-on-4 situation and Mika Zibanejad converted a near-perfect power-play passing from Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere …

This game heads to OT. Mika Zibanejad’s tying goal: pic.twitter.com/XVGRFopnX2 — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 18, 2024

Some Islanders fans were down on Mayfield’s power trio of PIMs …

Trade scott mayfield! He’s a disaster.. his penalties cost us games all the time… trade that kid — MTZ (@Jetsnation77) February 18, 2024

Final score: Rangers 6, Islanders 5 (OT) …

Nelson on the loss: “This one feels like it’s gonna take a little bit” …

Brock Nelson was asked how the team can respond to a loss like tonight’s: “This one feels like it’s gonna take a little bit right now just given the circumstances of the day, the game, and the environment… Now, for us, it’s ‘next game’ is the biggest game of the year.” pic.twitter.com/zs7igfhbvb — Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) February 19, 2024