NHL Stanley Cup Finals Fans React To Evan Rodrigues, Defensive Florida Panthers Shutting Down Edmonton Oilers During Game 2 At Amerant Bank Arena

Jeff Hawkins
Sitting on the bench after being named the Stanley Cup Final’s Game 2 first star Monday night, forward Evan Rodrigues explained how the Florida Panthers earned a 4-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It’s the same thing been doing all year,” Rodrigues told ESPN. “We play team defense and play hard. Our game hasn’t changed much. It’s been working out for us so far.”

So far, so good.

Led by Rodrigues two goals and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopping all 18 shots after yielding a goal on the first shot he faced, the Panthers denied the Oilers’ much open ice as they jumped out to a 2-0 series advantage. Game 3 is Thursday at Rogers Place.

The Panthers, vying for the franchise’s first league title, have surrendered two or fewer goals in 12 of their past 13 postseason outings.

X (Twitter) users on Monday night responded to the Oilers’ slim chances of rallying for their first Cup championship since 1990. Teams who lose the first two series games are 5-49 …

Panthers fans, young and old, were jacked up before the opening faceoff …

In four matchups against the Panthers, including two regular-season games, the Oilers, who placed third in the league with 3.22 goals per game, have scored just five goals …

Rodrigues, who signed with the Panthers as free agent last offseason, became the first skater in franchise history to record a multi-goal Cup outing. “I signed here for a reason,” he said. “I’m really embracing the moment right now.” …

Stifled by the Panthers’ defense, the Oilers failed to generate a shot on goal for opening eight minutes 43 seconds, until Mattias Ekholm beat Bobrovsky …

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, following a first period check by Rodrigues, did not return, leaving the Oilers with five blueliners. The Panthers scored all four goals in the final 40 minutes. Nurse has struggled at times this season …

The shirtless kid is the true breakout star of the Stanley Cup finals …

During the Game 1 shutout, Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov shadowed Oilers star Connor McDavid, who had just three scoring chances. In Game 2, Barkov was injured in the second period …

Panthers’ Niko Mikkola tied the game at 1-1 in the second period after nearly giving the Oilers a two-goal lead …

Rodrigues scored what proved to be the game-winning goal after an Oilers’ turnover …

The Oilers entered Game 2 having killed off 30 consecutive power plays, the longest in franchise history. Rodrigues finally provided the power in the third period …

After scoring an empty-net goal, Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad joined Sportsnet for his Game 2 thoughts …

Final score: Panthers 4, Oilers 1 …

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
