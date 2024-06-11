Sitting on the bench after being named the Stanley Cup Final’s Game 2 first star Monday night, forward Evan Rodrigues explained how the Florida Panthers earned a 4-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It’s the same thing been doing all year,” Rodrigues told ESPN. “We play team defense and play hard. Our game hasn’t changed much. It’s been working out for us so far.”

So far, so good.

Led by Rodrigues two goals and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopping all 18 shots after yielding a goal on the first shot he faced, the Panthers denied the Oilers’ much open ice as they jumped out to a 2-0 series advantage. Game 3 is Thursday at Rogers Place.

The Panthers, vying for the franchise’s first league title, have surrendered two or fewer goals in 12 of their past 13 postseason outings.

X (Twitter) users on Monday night responded to the Oilers’ slim chances of rallying for their first Cup championship since 1990. Teams who lose the first two series games are 5-49 …

Panthers fans, young and old, were jacked up before the opening faceoff …

Our biggest fan since Day 1… of his birth, has a message for the Panthers 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/06QQNXeSec — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 10, 2024

In four matchups against the Panthers, including two regular-season games, the Oilers, who placed third in the league with 3.22 goals per game, have scored just five goals …

The Florida Panthers are 2 wins away from bringing a Stanley Cup to Broward County for the first time ever 🏆 #timetohunt pic.twitter.com/oM5kzEXNto — KG ❄️ (@TyreekMVP) June 11, 2024

Rodrigues, who signed with the Panthers as free agent last offseason, became the first skater in franchise history to record a multi-goal Cup outing. “I signed here for a reason,” he said. “I’m really embracing the moment right now.” …

E-ROD'S CELLY IS EVERYTHING TO US pic.twitter.com/t0ryas63uK — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 11, 2024

Stifled by the Panthers’ defense, the Oilers failed to generate a shot on goal for opening eight minutes 43 seconds, until Mattias Ekholm beat Bobrovsky …

MATTIAS EKHOLM BURIES THE OILERS FIRST OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BzUp4H3TNd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2024

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, following a first period check by Rodrigues, did not return, leaving the Oilers with five blueliners. The Panthers scored all four goals in the final 40 minutes. Nurse has struggled at times this season …

I’m not sure why the Edmonton Oilers keep going back to the Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci pair. Break them up. It didn’t work against Dallas and it won’t work against Florida. Florida is up 2-0 despite being dominated overall.#LetsGoOilers #TimeToHuntpic.twitter.com/k2pAg3LjTf — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) June 9, 2024

The shirtless kid is the true breakout star of the Stanley Cup finals …

During the Game 1 shutout, Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov shadowed Oilers star Connor McDavid, who had just three scoring chances. In Game 2, Barkov was injured in the second period …

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov has gone to the room after taking this shot from Leon Draisaitl… Florida is headed to the power play with a 2-1 lead in Game 2 👀#TimeToHunt | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/eyVOp1xl8e — Maher Media (@MaherMediaCo) June 11, 2024

Panthers’ Niko Mikkola tied the game at 1-1 in the second period after nearly giving the Oilers a two-goal lead …

After nearly scoring on his own net, Niko Mikkola heads the other way and ties this game up! 🪢 #StanleyCup 🇺🇸: ABC & @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/Pp9X7OGP3W

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/5qNLaWFzuv — NHL (@NHL) June 11, 2024

Rodrigues scored what proved to be the game-winning goal after an Oilers’ turnover …

EVAN RODRIGUES GIVES THE PANTHERS THE LEAD 🚀 pic.twitter.com/WoDRxlpFMa — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 11, 2024

The Oilers entered Game 2 having killed off 30 consecutive power plays, the longest in franchise history. Rodrigues finally provided the power in the third period …

EVAN RODRIGUES AGAIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/PC75upGTco — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 11, 2024

After scoring an empty-net goal, Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad joined Sportsnet for his Game 2 thoughts …

"We just do it together." Aaron Ekblad joins @sportsnetkyle following the Panthers Game 2 win in the #StanleyCup Final. pic.twitter.com/S2pFT1PcCu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2024

Final score: Panthers 4, Oilers 1 …