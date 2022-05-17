NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 1 (May 17)

The Conference Semifinals begin on Tuesday with one game in the Eastern Conference and another in the Western Conference. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+142) @ Florida Panthers (-157)

In a battle of Russian netminders, Tampa Bay will start Andrei Vasilevskiy, while Florida will start Sergei Bobrovsky. Despite having a goals against average of 3.04 and save percentage of .897 in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, Vasilevskiy came up big when it mattered the most against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and helped get the Lightning to the final eight.

St. Louis Blues (+185) @ Colorado Avalanche (-206)

In a battle of Canadian netminders, Colorado is projected to start Darcy Kuemper, and St. Louis is projected to start Jordan Binnington. In the Western Conference quarterfinals, Binnington won the last three games of the series for St. Louis. Prior to that, he lost nine straight playoff games. Kuemper meanwhile seems ready to go after suffering an eye injury against the Nashville Predators.

 

