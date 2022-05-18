NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 1 (May 18)

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There are two more game ones in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

New York Rangers (+151) @ Carolina Hurricanes (-167)

The Rangers have Igor Shesterkin, and the Hurricanes have Antti Raanta. According to Yardbarker, it is unlikely that the Hurricanes will have Frederik Andersen in the lineup for the second round. He has been out with a lower-body injury since April 16, and has not even been practicing as of yet.

Edmonton Oilers (+144) @ Calgary Flames (-160)

The Oilers got a rebound performance from goaltender Mike Smith in their series against the Los Angeles Kings. After a horrendous game one, he played much better in the next six games, including two shutouts. The Flames will have Jacob Markstrom, who was not tested nearly as much against Dallas, as Smith was against the Kings. Markstrom saw 68 fewer shots against Dallas in seven games than Smith saw against Los Angeles in seven games in round one.

 

Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 18

Jeremy Freeborn  •  7min
News
Bet on the Calgary Flames in Alberta
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  1h
News
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 18
Jon Conahan  •  1h
NHL
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  1h
Islanders
NHL Coaching News: Islanders hire Lane Lambert and Golden Knights fire Peter DeBoer
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 17 2022
NHL
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 17 2022
NHL
NHL Playoffs
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 17
Jon Conahan  •  May 17 2022
More NHL News