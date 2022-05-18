NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 1 (May 18)

There are two more game ones in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

New York Rangers (+151) @ Carolina Hurricanes (-167)

The Rangers have Igor Shesterkin, and the Hurricanes have Antti Raanta. According to Yardbarker, it is unlikely that the Hurricanes will have Frederik Andersen in the lineup for the second round. He has been out with a lower-body injury since April 16, and has not even been practicing as of yet.

Edmonton Oilers (+144) @ Calgary Flames (-160)

The Oilers got a rebound performance from goaltender Mike Smith in their series against the Los Angeles Kings. After a horrendous game one, he played much better in the next six games, including two shutouts. The Flames will have Jacob Markstrom, who was not tested nearly as much against Dallas, as Smith was against the Kings. Markstrom saw 68 fewer shots against Dallas in seven games than Smith saw against Los Angeles in seven games in round one.