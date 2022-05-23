NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 4 (May 23)

Jeremy Freeborn
There are two game fours in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Florida Panthers (+109) @ Tampa Bay Lightning (-120)

In this all-Florida battle, we have an all-Russian duo when it comes to the goaltenders. The projected starters are Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida and Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Lightning. With a win, Tampa Bay sweeps the series, and will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Colorado Avalanche (-154) @ St. Louis Blues (+139)

The Avalanche are up 2-1 in the series after a 5-2 Colorado game three win. However, the big news in game three was the fact that Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington sprained his knee and was replaced in between the pipes by Ville Husso. According to CBS Sports, Binnington will miss multiple weeks. The Avalanche will counter with Darcy Kuemper, whose eye seems to be just fine.

 

NHL
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

