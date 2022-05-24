NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 4 (May 24)

There are two game fours in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Carolina Hurricanes (-103) @ New York Rangers (-107)

The New York Rangers got back into their series with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon with a game three win that was won by the Rangers 3-1. Excellent goaltending was expected and the goaltenders have delivered as the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin, and the Hurricanes’ Antti Raanta, have combined to give up only nine goals in three games to date.

Related: Rangers Fight Back In Series Against Hurricanes With Game 3 Win

Calgary Flames (-104) @ Edmonton Oilers (-106)

What we know about Mike Smith is he can be fantastic or awful. There is nothing in between. In game one of each of the Oilers’s series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs we saw the latter. However for the rest of the series against the Los Angeles Kings, and in game two and three against the Calgary Flames, we have seen the former. On Sunday in game three, Smith only gave up one goal in a 4-1 Oilers win as Edmonton took a 2-1 Western Conference Semifinal Series. The Flames are countering with Jacob Markstrom, who has been outplayed by Smith so far in the series.