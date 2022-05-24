NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 4 (May 24)

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There are two game fours in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Carolina Hurricanes (-103) @ New York Rangers (-107)

The New York Rangers got back into their series with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon with a game three win that was won by the Rangers 3-1. Excellent goaltending was expected and the goaltenders have delivered as the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin, and the Hurricanes’ Antti Raanta, have combined to give up only nine goals in three games to date.

Related: Rangers Fight Back In Series Against Hurricanes With Game 3 Win

Calgary Flames (-104) @ Edmonton Oilers (-106)

What we know about Mike Smith is he can be fantastic or awful. There is nothing in between. In game one of each of the Oilers’s series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs we saw the latter. However for the rest of the series against the Los Angeles Kings, and in game two and three against the Calgary Flames, we have seen the former. On Sunday in game three, Smith only gave up one goal in a 4-1 Oilers win as Edmonton took a 2-1 Western Conference Semifinal Series. The Flames are countering with Jacob Markstrom, who has been outplayed by Smith so far in the series.

 

Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 24

Jeremy Freeborn  •  26min
News
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  5h
News
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  6h
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 4 (May 23)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 23 2022
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 23
Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
News
NHL Playoffs
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 23 2022
News
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 23
Jon Conahan  •  May 23 2022
More NHL News