NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 5 (May 26)

Jeremy Freeborn
There are two game fives in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

New York Rangers (+141) @ Carolina Hurricanes (-156)

There are rumours that the Carolina Hurricanes are close to having Frederik Andersen back in the lineup. For now, they will go with Antti Raanta. The Rangers will counter with Igor Shesterkin. The Eastern Conference semifinal is deadlocked at two.

Edmonton Oilers (+135) @ Calgary Flames (-149)

Expect the Flames to deliver a lot of long shots Thursday night. Oilers starter Mike Smith gave up a 132-foot shot by Rasmus Andersson against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Luckily for Edmonton, Flames starter Jacob Markstrom was worse than Smith throughout the night, in a 5-3 Oilers win in game four. The Oilers lead the Western Conference semifinal series 3-1.

 

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
