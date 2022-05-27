NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 6 (May 27)

There is one game six in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Colorado Avalanche (-157) @ St. Louis Blues (+142)

The Colorado Avalanche will look for a better performance from Darcy Kuemper than they got in game five on Wednesday. In a 5-4 Blues win that went to overtime, Kuemper gave up five goals on 30 shots. The Blues will go with Ville Husso, who is now in for Jordan Binnington, who is out with a knee injury.