NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 6 (May 27)

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

 

There is one game six in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Colorado Avalanche (-157) @ St. Louis Blues (+142)

The Colorado Avalanche will look for a better performance from Darcy Kuemper than they got in game five on Wednesday. In a 5-4 Blues win that went to overtime, Kuemper gave up five goals on 30 shots. The Blues will go with Ville Husso, who is now in for Jordan Binnington, who is out with a knee injury.

 

Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Game Today May 27

Jeremy Freeborn  •  13min
NHL
Tom Wilson to miss start of 2022-23 with ACL injury
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2022
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 26
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2022
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 5 (May 26)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2022
News
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 26 2022
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 26
Jon Conahan  •  May 26 2022
News
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 26 2022
More NHL News