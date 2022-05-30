NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 7 (May 30)

Jeremy Freeborn
There is one game seven in the second round of the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs on Memorial Day Monday. Here are the projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

New York Rangers (+133) @ Carolina Hurricanes (-147)

There is one seventh and deciding game in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Rangers are set to start Vezina Trophy finalist Igor Shesterkin, while the Hurricanes will counter with Antti Raanta. In game six, a 5-2 Rangers win, Shesterkin was sensational as he gave up only two goals on 39 shots. Raanta struggled, as he gave up three goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov.

NHL
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

