The Edmonton Oilers (+166) are playing the Colorado Avalanche (-185) in Game One of the NHL Western Conference Final from the Ball Arena in Denver. Heading into the series, the one gigantic advantage the Avalanche have is goaltending where Colorado projected starting goalie Darcy Kuemper has been respectable (6-2, 2.44 GAA, .904 SV%), while Edmonton projected starting goalie Mike Smith has been extremely fortunate that the Oilers have scored at a prolific pace. The statistics are deceiving. Even though Smith has given up some horrible goals in the playoffs, his save percentage is .927, which happens to be 23 percentage points better in the postseason than Kuemper.
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 1 (May 31)
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
