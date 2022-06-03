NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 2 (June 3)

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost 6-2 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday in Game One of the National Hockey League Eastern Conference Final. A major reason for the Rangers win came down to goaltending as New York netminder Igor Shesterkin outplayed his Russian counterpart and Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. Shesterkin, a Vezina Trophy candidate, only gave up two goals on 39 shots in game one. Vasilevskiy, meanwhile gave up six goals on 34 Ranger shot attempts. Shesterkin and Vasilevskiy will once again start game two for their respective teams on Friday.

The Lightning are favoured at -125, while the Rangers are at +113. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.