NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 2 (June 3)

Jeremy Freeborn
The Tampa Bay Lightning lost 6-2 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday in Game One of the National Hockey League Eastern Conference Final. A major reason for the Rangers win came down to goaltending as New York netminder Igor Shesterkin outplayed his Russian counterpart and Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. Shesterkin, a Vezina Trophy candidate, only gave up two goals on 39 shots in game one. Vasilevskiy, meanwhile gave up six goals on 34 Ranger shot attempts. Shesterkin and Vasilevskiy will once again start game two for their respective teams on Friday.

The Lightning are favoured at -125, while the Rangers are at +113. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

 

NHL NY Rangers Tampa Bay Lightning
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
