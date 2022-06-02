NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 2 (May 31)

Jeremy Freeborn
The Edmonton Oilers (+147) scored six goals in game one of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche (-163). In 99% of games in National Hockey League playoff history, six goals is considered more than enough to win a postseason game. Unless you get horrendous goaltending as the Oilers got from Mike Smith in Denver to open the series. The Avalanche won game one 8-6 and have momentum at this time.

However in game two, it will be Colorado that will be making a goaltending change on Thursday. According to the Athletic, Darcy Kuemper is out with an upper-body injury and Pavel Francouz will get the start. The Oilers appear to remain extremely patient with Smith and will hope history repeats itself. In the opening games against Los Angeles and Calgary, Smith was simply terrible but was able to bounce back and actually outplay his goaltending counterpart.

