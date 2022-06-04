NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 3 (June 4)

Jeremy Freeborn
Obviously the Edmonton Oilers’ (+110) coaching staff has not been reading my regular work for the Sports Daily or they would finally take a chance on Mikko Koskinen. Once again, they are taking a chance on 40-year-old Mike Smith, and in the words of the late Howie Meeker “gosh golly gee”, they are making a mistake. In the third game of the National Hockey League Western Conference on Saturday, Smith is getting another start against the Colorado Avalanche (-121), with the Avs up two games to none.

The Avalanche are starting Pavel Francouz, with Darcy Kuemper out of the lineup for the second straight full game due to an upper body injury. Colorado must be thrilled with Francouz’s game two, as he made 24 saves for the playoff shutout.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
