NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 3 (June 4)

Obviously the Edmonton Oilers’ (+110) coaching staff has not been reading my regular work for the Sports Daily or they would finally take a chance on Mikko Koskinen. Once again, they are taking a chance on 40-year-old Mike Smith, and in the words of the late Howie Meeker “gosh golly gee”, they are making a mistake. In the third game of the National Hockey League Western Conference on Saturday, Smith is getting another start against the Colorado Avalanche (-121), with the Avs up two games to none.

The Avalanche are starting Pavel Francouz, with Darcy Kuemper out of the lineup for the second straight full game due to an upper body injury. Colorado must be thrilled with Francouz’s game two, as he made 24 saves for the playoff shutout.

Projected starting goaltenders courtesy of leftwinglock.com. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.