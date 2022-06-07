NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 3 Game 4 (June 7)

Jeremy Freeborn
Two of the best goaltenders in the National Hockey League will once again battle it out on Tuesday in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Rangers (+157) will have Vezina Trophy candidate Igor Shesterkin, while the Lightning (-174) will counter with reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy. Shesterkin leads all NHL goalies in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 589 saves, while Vasilevskiy has seven career playoff shutouts, and led all NHL playoff goalies with 655 saves last season. The Rangers lead the best out of seven series two games to one with game four being played at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag, and projected starting goaltenders courtesy of leftwinglock.com.

 

 

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

