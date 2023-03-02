Thursday was a busy morning for the Boston Bruins.

The NHL-leading Bruins strengthened their lineup before Friday’s trade deadline by adding grit from a newcomer and maintaining stability with their leading scorer.

Tyler Bertuzzi has been traded to Boston….thoughts on the move? pic.twitter.com/sB6ZRdlyFg — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 2, 2023

Bruins Net Tyler Bertuzzi, Ink David Pastrnak To Extension

In a matter of moments Thursday, the Bruins announced they traded for pesky Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi and signed David Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million contract. Pastrnak’s deal carries an average annual value of $11.25 million.

The Red Wings, who last week held the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, suddenly reversed course after dropping three straight games, including back-to-back routs by the Ottawa Senators.

Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman responded by dealing Bertuzzi, an oft-injured 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, to the Bruins for a conditional, top-10 protected 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round draft selection. The Red Wings will retain 50 percent of Bertuzzi’s salary.

Sidelined twice by injury, Bertuzzi had four goals and 10 assists in 29 outings with the Red Wings this season. He scored a career-high 30 goals last season, but he bristled some in the front office when he decided against getting a COVID-19 vaccine, which prevented him from traveling to Canada.

“I personally am vaccinated, my family is vaccinated,” Yzerman told the Detroit Free Press. “I’ll leave it at that.”

On Wednesday, the Red Wings suggested they will remain in a rebuild mode after trading top-four defenseman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks for a conditional first rounder and a second rounder during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The Red Wings have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016.

Bertuzzi Comes To Boston In Time To Replace Injured Skaters

Playing out the string of a six-year contract, Pastrnak could have filed for unrestricted free agency this offseason. The 26-year-old forward paced the Bruins with 42 goals among 80 points in 60 games. The 2014 first-round draft pick has collected at least 40 goals in three of the past four seasons.

Bertuzzi could be arriving just in time for the Bruins, who placed two forwards on injured reserve. Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced Taylor Hall was placed on long-term IR and Nick Foligno was listed on IR. Forward Jakub Lauko also was recalled from Providence of the AHL.

Initially listed as a third-line left winger with center Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, Bertuzzi’s edgy playing style could eventually mesh on a line with Pastrnak and center David Krejci.

The Bruins (47-8-5), who entered Thursday with an NHL-leading 99 points, were set to face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, while the Red Wings were slated to host the Seattle Kraken.