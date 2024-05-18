NY Rangers advance to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals

The New York Rangers are the first team in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to advance to the conference finals. On Thursday the Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the win at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Rangers won the best out of seven series four games to one.

How did the Rangers win game five?

New York had an electrifying third period. After trailing the third period down 3-1, the Rangers scored four unanswered goals. Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts was the Rangers hero as he delivered his first Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick and seventh hat trick of his National Hockey League career.

Inside Look at Kreider’s three goal game

Kreider pulled the Rangers within one at 3-2 Carolina at 6:43 of the third period. Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden and Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio had the assists. Kreider then tied the game at three on the power-play. Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia and Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had the assists. Kreider then scored the game-winning goal at 15:41 of the third period. Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, Minnesota and Roslovic had the assists on an all-American goal.

Kreider’s other six hat tricks?

Kreider’s six other hat tricks have come in the regular season. They have come in a 5-2 Rangers win over the Vancouver Canucks on November 30, 2013, in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Colorado Avalanche on New Year’s Eve, 2016, in a 4-3 Rangers loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on February 24, 2021, in a 6-1 Rangers win over the New Jersey Devils on March 4, 2021, in a 7-3 Rangers win over the Arizona Coyotes on January 22, 2022, and in a 7-4 Rangers win over the Montreal Canadiens on February 15, 2024.

Who else contributed to the Rangers?

Kreider was one of four Rangers with a multi-point games on Thursday. The others were Trocheck (one goal and one assist for two points), Panarin and Roslovic (two assists each). Meanwhile, the other Rangers goal scorer was Barclay Goodrow of Toronto, Ontario.