NHL News and Rumors

NY Rangers advance to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks

The New York Rangers are the first team in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to advance to the conference finals. On Thursday the Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the win at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Rangers won the best out of seven series four games to one.

How did the Rangers win game five?

New York had an electrifying third period. After trailing the third period down 3-1, the Rangers scored four unanswered goals. Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts was the Rangers hero as he delivered his first Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick and seventh hat trick of his National Hockey League career.

Inside Look at Kreider’s three goal game

Kreider pulled the Rangers within one at 3-2 Carolina at 6:43 of the third period. Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden and Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio had the assists. Kreider then tied the game at three on the power-play. Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia and Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had the assists. Kreider then scored the game-winning goal at 15:41 of the third period. Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, Minnesota and Roslovic had the assists on an all-American goal.

Kreider’s other six hat tricks?

Kreider’s six other hat tricks have come in the regular season. They have come in a 5-2 Rangers win over the Vancouver Canucks on November 30, 2013, in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Colorado Avalanche on New Year’s Eve, 2016, in a 4-3 Rangers loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on February 24, 2021, in a 6-1 Rangers win over the New Jersey Devils on March 4, 2021, in a 7-3 Rangers win over the Arizona Coyotes on January 22, 2022, and in a 7-4 Rangers win over the Montreal Canadiens on February 15, 2024.

Who else contributed to the Rangers?

Kreider was one of four Rangers with a multi-point games on Thursday. The others were Trocheck (one goal and one assist for two points), Panarin and Roslovic (two assists each). Meanwhile, the other Rangers goal scorer was Barclay Goodrow of Toronto, Ontario.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at San Jose Sharks

NY Rangers advance to the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18402826_168396541_lowres-2
Sixth game guaranteed in all four series in NHL’s second round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23059249_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers to start goaltender Calvin Pickard against the Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18159525_168396541_lowres-2
Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin suspended six months
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21498596_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs makes career-high 42 saves
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23257314_168396541_lowres-3
Panthers deliver with controversial game four win over the Bruins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Artemi Panarin scores third NHL career playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top