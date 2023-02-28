NHL News and Rumors

NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Busy Maple Leafs Bolster Blueline By Acquiring Jake McCabe; Bolts Get Tanner Jeannot

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
bryan mccbe traded by hawks (1)

The Toronto Maple Leafs remain busy before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. They bolstered their defensive corps by adding Jake McCabe from the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The Maple Leafs also acquired forward Sam Lafferty and conditional fifth-round draft picks in 2024 and ‘25. Toronto has not captured a Stanly Cup since 1967.

The Blackhawks received forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogovel, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and a second-rounder in ‘26. The Hawks also will retain half of McCabe’s $4 million cap hit over the next two seasons.

The Maple Leafs, who already acquired forward Ryan O’Reilly, needed defensive reinforcements with defensemen Jake Muzzin, Victor Mete, Mac Hollowell, Carl Dahlstrom all sidelined. Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie also were sidelined this season.

McCabe, 29, reportedly was one of the top targets for the Maple Leafs, who have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2004.

Tanner Jeannot Brings Physical Presence to Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning surrendered a lot to land Tanner Jeannot in a Sunday night deal.

Seeking a fourth consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Lightning shored up their bottom six by adding a physical presence in Jeannot, 25, who was held out of Sunday’s outing against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Predators, who are entering a new era, received defenseman Cal Foote, 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round draft picks, a 2024 second-rounder and a protected 2025 first-rounder.

Jeannot, who can thrive in penalty-killing situations, has collected five goals among 14 points this season.

Around the NHL

To activate goalie Matt Murray from injured reserve, the Maple Leafs may have to make another deal to clear salary-cap space. DailyFaceoff.com reported Toronto could move Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl or Alex Kerfoot before Friday. … San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has compiled 77 points in 60 games, said general manager Mike Grier has yet to ask if he’d consider waiving his no-trade clause. Grier told TheScore.com he expects Karlsson to stay put. … Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes is drawing interest from the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild, according to DailyFaceoff.com. … TSN reported the Detroit Red Wings, who dropped a 6-2 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Monday, will listen to offers for oft-injured Tyler Bertuzzi. GM Steve Yzerman wants at least a first-round draft pick. The Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins are prime destinations. … The Vancouver Canucks on Monday night traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Buffalo Sabres for Josh Bloom, a 2021 third-round draft pick. … The Sabres also announced they placed goalie Michael Houser on waivers. … The New Jersey Devils placed defenseman Scott Harrington, who was acquired along with Timo Meier, on waivers. … The Edmonton Oilers are targeting Montreal defenseman Joe Edmundson, per TSN.

Topics  
Chicago Blackhawks Nashville Predators NHL News and Rumors Tampa Bay Lightning Toronto Maple Leafs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Evgenii Dadonov

Canadiens trade Evgenii Dadonov to the Stars

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
lucas raymond returns for red winmgs (1)
NHL Notebook: Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Returns; J.T. Miller Sidelined; Preds’ David Poile Retires
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8h
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Kirill Kaprizov scores all three goals for the Wild in win over Blue Jackets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  8h
NHL News and Rumors
Toronto Maple Leafs v St. Louis Blues
Golden Knights acquire Ivan Barbashev
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 26 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19299103_168396541_lowres-2
Linus Ullmark becomes the 13th goalie in NHL history to be registered with a goal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 26 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20064870_168396541_lowres (1)
NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Patrick Kane Sent Home; Jets Nab Nino Niederreiter; Rangers Make Deal
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
erik karlsson def will be trtaded
NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, 2 Sharks Who May Be Movin’ On
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top