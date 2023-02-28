The Toronto Maple Leafs remain busy before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. They bolstered their defensive corps by adding Jake McCabe from the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The Maple Leafs also acquired forward Sam Lafferty and conditional fifth-round draft picks in 2024 and ‘25. Toronto has not captured a Stanly Cup since 1967.

The Blackhawks received forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogovel, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and a second-rounder in ‘26. The Hawks also will retain half of McCabe’s $4 million cap hit over the next two seasons.

The Maple Leafs, who already acquired forward Ryan O’Reilly, needed defensive reinforcements with defensemen Jake Muzzin, Victor Mete, Mac Hollowell, Carl Dahlstrom all sidelined. Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie also were sidelined this season.

McCabe, 29, reportedly was one of the top targets for the Maple Leafs, who have not advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2004.

Tanner Jeannot Brings Physical Presence to Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning surrendered a lot to land Tanner Jeannot in a Sunday night deal.

Seeking a fourth consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Lightning shored up their bottom six by adding a physical presence in Jeannot, 25, who was held out of Sunday’s outing against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Predators, who are entering a new era, received defenseman Cal Foote, 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round draft picks, a 2024 second-rounder and a protected 2025 first-rounder.

Jeannot, who can thrive in penalty-killing situations, has collected five goals among 14 points this season.

Around the NHL

To activate goalie Matt Murray from injured reserve, the Maple Leafs may have to make another deal to clear salary-cap space. DailyFaceoff.com reported Toronto could move Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl or Alex Kerfoot before Friday. … San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has compiled 77 points in 60 games, said general manager Mike Grier has yet to ask if he’d consider waiving his no-trade clause. Grier told TheScore.com he expects Karlsson to stay put. … Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes is drawing interest from the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild, according to DailyFaceoff.com. … TSN reported the Detroit Red Wings, who dropped a 6-2 decision to the Ottawa Senators on Monday, will listen to offers for oft-injured Tyler Bertuzzi. GM Steve Yzerman wants at least a first-round draft pick. The Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins are prime destinations. … The Vancouver Canucks on Monday night traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Buffalo Sabres for Josh Bloom, a 2021 third-round draft pick. … The Sabres also announced they placed goalie Michael Houser on waivers. … The New Jersey Devils placed defenseman Scott Harrington, who was acquired along with Timo Meier, on waivers. … The Edmonton Oilers are targeting Montreal defenseman Joe Edmundson, per TSN.