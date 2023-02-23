NHL News and Rumors

NHL Trade Deadline: Maple Leafs Not Done; Coyotes Set High Price For Jakob Chychrun

Jeff Hawkins
Kyle Dubas still has chips to play.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager intends to stay in the game until the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. There is a lot at stake for Dubas, who is driven to end the franchise’s 56-year Stanley Cup drought.

Already, Dubas has pulled off a mega-deal for Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari. During Thursday’s practice, O’Reilly centered the second line and Acciari the fourth.

The Athletic reported Dubas may not be dealing and could look to bolster the team’s defensive corps.

Dubas said when analyzing possible moves for rental players, he would prefer to deal draft assets over prospects already in the system, according to SI Media Group. He called draft picks a “mystery box.”

“I just felt our team had earned it,” he said. “I’d rather deal the picks rather than our prospects pool.”

Among the trade chips Dubas still holds, bottom-six forwards Pierre Engvall, David Kampf and Alex Kerfoot and third-pairing defenseman Justin Holl could be jettisoned for blueline depth.

“If there’s a way we can continue to improve the team we’ll definitely look at it,” Dubas said, as reported by TheHockeyNews.com.

Coyotes Want High Ransom For Jakob Chychrun

All but out of the Western Conference playoff chase, the Arizona Coyotes entered Thursday in seventh place in the Central Division.

With the Bruins “keeping tabs” on Jakob Chychrun, the Coyotes want a lot from the NHL’s top-ranked, regular-season club, according to Boston Hockey Now.

The Coyotes want either Jake DeBrusk or Jeremy Swayman, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 third-round selection and a highly-rated prospect, possibly Mason Lohrie or Fabian Lysell.

The Bruins countered by saying DeBrusk and Swayman are off the table.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
