Kyle Dubas still has chips to play.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager intends to stay in the game until the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline. There is a lot at stake for Dubas, who is driven to end the franchise’s 56-year Stanley Cup drought.

Already, Dubas has pulled off a mega-deal for Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari. During Thursday’s practice, O’Reilly centered the second line and Acciari the fourth.

The Athletic reported Dubas may not be dealing and could look to bolster the team’s defensive corps.

Dubas said when analyzing possible moves for rental players, he would prefer to deal draft assets over prospects already in the system, according to SI Media Group. He called draft picks a “mystery box.”

“I just felt our team had earned it,” he said. “I’d rather deal the picks rather than our prospects pool.”

Among the trade chips Dubas still holds, bottom-six forwards Pierre Engvall, David Kampf and Alex Kerfoot and third-pairing defenseman Justin Holl could be jettisoned for blueline depth.

“If there’s a way we can continue to improve the team we’ll definitely look at it,” Dubas said, as reported by TheHockeyNews.com.

The Boston Bruins have been one of the many teams that have been linked to Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun. It ultimately makes sense, as they have Stanley Cup or bust expectations and are in a position to make a major move because of it.https://t.co/d4n2Jf4Ayt — Shop BOS Hockey (@ShopBOSHockey) February 21, 2023

Coyotes Want High Ransom For Jakob Chychrun

All but out of the Western Conference playoff chase, the Arizona Coyotes entered Thursday in seventh place in the Central Division.

With the Bruins “keeping tabs” on Jakob Chychrun, the Coyotes want a lot from the NHL’s top-ranked, regular-season club, according to Boston Hockey Now.

The Coyotes want either Jake DeBrusk or Jeremy Swayman, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 third-round selection and a highly-rated prospect, possibly Mason Lohrie or Fabian Lysell.

The Bruins countered by saying DeBrusk and Swayman are off the table.