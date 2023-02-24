NHL News and Rumors

NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Rangers Reportedly Finalizing Deal For Patrick Kane; Teams Scouting James van Riemsdyk, Jake McCabe

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
patrick kane to rangers deadline deal (1)

The New York Rangers are reportedly emerging as the favorite to acquire Chicago Blackhawks left winger Patrick Kane before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

A source told NYIHockeyNow.com the Rangers remain in the Kane sweepstakes, despite salary cap concerns. A framework for a deal is currently being negotiated, the source added.

The source said top Rangers prospects Zachary Jones and Vitali Kravtsov could be part of any proposed deal. Draft assets may also go to a third team to help offset Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit. The Blackhawks could absorb up to half of the salary.

Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn were scratched from the Rangers’ lineup during a 4-1 loss to the resurgent Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The Rangers are approximately below $1 million cap space, per CapFriendly.com.

The New York Post on Wednesday reported the Rangers are still pursuing Kane and TSN reported the Toronto Maple Leafs were not listed on Kane’s no-trade contract clause.

The 34-year-old forward is playing his best hockey in a while, collecting seven goals among 10 points over his past four games. The Blackhawks, winners of a season-best four straight games, play at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

James van Riemsdyk Emerges As Secondary Trade Subject

With San Jose Sharks right winger Timo Meier the subject of several rumors, TSN reported Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has emerged as a secondary target for several clubs.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets, all teams connected to Meier, have also scouted van Riemsdyk, who is three goals shy of 300 in his 14-year career. The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche also could bid on van Riemsdyk, TSN reported.

Van Riemsdyk has a $7 million cap hit. He has nine goals among 23 points in 39 games this season.

Blackhawks Blueliner Jake McCabe Could Be On Move

The Boston Bruins have been linked to acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Add Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe as a new name to throw into the mix, according to NBCSports.com.

The DailyFaceoff.com reported the Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings are also “interested” in McCabe, who has two goals among 19 points in 54 games this season. He averages 19:31 of ice time and regularly draws the opponents’ top-line assignment.

Topics  
Chicago Blackhawks NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
preds johansen injured out 12 weeks (1)

NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Preds’ Ryan Johansen Out 12 Weeks; Caps Seed Rebuild; Blackhawks Deal With Ducks

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Calgary Flames
Islanders facing injury issues to forwards as trade deadline nears
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins
Blackhawks involved in two unsuccessful buzzer beaters in a week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
NHL News and Rumors
nhl trade deadline maple leafs not done (1)
NHL Trade Deadline: Maple Leafs Not Done; Coyotes Set High Price For Jakob Chychrun
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NHL News and Rumors
senatgors dump salary (1)
NHL Notebook: Senators Dump Salary; Vegas Acquires Mayo; Oilers Targeting Patrick Kane
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Jake Muzzin
Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin out for season with back injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
maple leafs nhl roundup feb 21 (1)
NHL Roundup: Maple Leafs’ Ryan O’Reilly, Mitchell Marner Gang Up on Sabres
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top