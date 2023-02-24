The New York Rangers are reportedly emerging as the favorite to acquire Chicago Blackhawks left winger Patrick Kane before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline.

A source told NYIHockeyNow.com the Rangers remain in the Kane sweepstakes, despite salary cap concerns. A framework for a deal is currently being negotiated, the source added.

The source said top Rangers prospects Zachary Jones and Vitali Kravtsov could be part of any proposed deal. Draft assets may also go to a third team to help offset Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit. The Blackhawks could absorb up to half of the salary.

Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn were scratched from the Rangers’ lineup during a 4-1 loss to the resurgent Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The Rangers are approximately below $1 million cap space, per CapFriendly.com.

The New York Post on Wednesday reported the Rangers are still pursuing Kane and TSN reported the Toronto Maple Leafs were not listed on Kane’s no-trade contract clause.

The 34-year-old forward is playing his best hockey in a while, collecting seven goals among 10 points over his past four games. The Blackhawks, winners of a season-best four straight games, play at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

James van Riemsdyk is the Flyers' top "rental" trade chip heading into the March 3 deadline. But just how much of a return should fans expect that he'll bring back? My deep look at the acceptable range for a JvR return, & what the Flyers might get:https://t.co/nSEU5XYlj0 — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) February 16, 2023

James van Riemsdyk Emerges As Secondary Trade Subject

With San Jose Sharks right winger Timo Meier the subject of several rumors, TSN reported Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk has emerged as a secondary target for several clubs.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets, all teams connected to Meier, have also scouted van Riemsdyk, who is three goals shy of 300 in his 14-year career. The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche also could bid on van Riemsdyk, TSN reported.

Van Riemsdyk has a $7 million cap hit. He has nine goals among 23 points in 39 games this season.

According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe.#nhltradetalk #nhltradedeadline #nhl #nhlmapleleafs #nhl #GoLeafsGo pic.twitter.com/OdV6DnJ5kT — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) January 21, 2023

Blackhawks Blueliner Jake McCabe Could Be On Move

The Boston Bruins have been linked to acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Add Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe as a new name to throw into the mix, according to NBCSports.com.

The DailyFaceoff.com reported the Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings are also “interested” in McCabe, who has two goals among 19 points in 54 games this season. He averages 19:31 of ice time and regularly draws the opponents’ top-line assignment.