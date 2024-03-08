NHL News and Rumors

NHL Trade Deadline Rumors: In Final 3 Hours Friday, Fans React To Post-Morning Skate News Of Teams Seeking Deals

Jeff Hawkins
With three hours remaining before the NHL trade deadline, the action is just heading up.

Among the many, here are four rumors circulating through locker rooms following Friday morning’s skates:

Devils Shipping Tyler Toffoli To 1 of 5 Teams?

As soon as last week, the New Jersey Devils’ front office remained adamant about not trading Tyler Toffoli, despite the club’s underwhelming performance this season.

The Devils’ brass apparently stopped sending out smoke screens. Toffoli, who is owned $4.24 million against cap, sat out Thursday night’s 4-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues, reportedly is headed to one of five destinations: Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers.

Each one of those clubs seeks a top-six forward. Toffoli has collected 44 points in 61 games.

Will Senators Continue Shopping Erik Brannstrom?

Acquiring defenseman Erik Brannstrom in the Mark Stone trade with the Vegas Golden Knights was the centerpiece of the deal for the Ottawa Senators. Now, the Senators appear willing to move on from Brannstrom.

A former first-round draft pick, Brannstrom was expected to be a top-pairing defense, but has yet to meet expectations in his six seasons. In 245 career games with the Senators, Brannstrom is a minus-17. Projected as a puck-moving blueliner, Brannstrom has registered three goals among 13 points this season. He mustered a career-best 18 points last season.

With the emergence of left-side defenders, Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot, Brannstrom has become expendable. The 24-year-old defenseman is owed $2 million and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Senators reportedly are in talks with Western Conference clubs and would like a young forward or draft assets in return.

Flyers Want To Jettison Veteran Center Ryan Johansen

Acquired Wednesday from the Colorado Avalanche, center Ryan Johansen’s stay with the Philadelphia Flyers’ organization is rumored to be brief.

After being moved for defenseman Sean Walker, the Flyers immediately placed Johansen on waivers. When cleared, he was assigned to the AHL.

According to The Hockey News, general manager Daniel Briere told reporters Johansen has no future with the franchise, depsite having one year left on his contract. Briere will actively shop the 31-year-old center before Friday’s deadline.

“We have a different vision at this point,” Briere said when asked why Johansen does not appear to be part of the team’s future plans.

Johansen compiled 13 goals among 23 points in 63 games with the Avalanche.

Bryan Rust Could Be On Move To Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Entering Friday night, the Red Wings, with two games in hand, were tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference

But the Red Wings are amid a three-game losing streak and could use as a roster spark.

Help could be coming from a home-state veteran, Bryan Rust.

HockeyBuzz reported the Red Wings are in talks with the Pittsburgh Penguins regarding the Pontiac, Mich., native. A four-time 20-goal scorer and two-time Stanley Cup champion, Rust has long protected Sidney Crosby.

Rust, 31, has collected 18 goals among 36 points in 42 outings.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

