With three hours remaining before the NHL trade deadline, the action is just heading up.

Among the many, here are four rumors circulating through locker rooms following Friday morning’s skates:

🏒 It’s NHL Trade Deadline day! 🥅 Here are some important reminders for today, as well as for the rest of the 2023-24 regular season.https://t.co/nXfmDT1fO4 pic.twitter.com/DYFSlTe5uj — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 8, 2024

Devils Shipping Tyler Toffoli To 1 of 5 Teams?

As soon as last week, the New Jersey Devils’ front office remained adamant about not trading Tyler Toffoli, despite the club’s underwhelming performance this season.

The Devils’ brass apparently stopped sending out smoke screens. Toffoli, who is owned $4.24 million against cap, sat out Thursday night’s 4-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues, reportedly is headed to one of five destinations: Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers.

Each one of those clubs seeks a top-six forward. Toffoli has collected 44 points in 61 games.

Tyler Toffoli will be held out for trade-related reasons tonight. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/bU0pb7fHss — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2024

Will Senators Continue Shopping Erik Brannstrom?

Acquiring defenseman Erik Brannstrom in the Mark Stone trade with the Vegas Golden Knights was the centerpiece of the deal for the Ottawa Senators. Now, the Senators appear willing to move on from Brannstrom.

A former first-round draft pick, Brannstrom was expected to be a top-pairing defense, but has yet to meet expectations in his six seasons. In 245 career games with the Senators, Brannstrom is a minus-17. Projected as a puck-moving blueliner, Brannstrom has registered three goals among 13 points this season. He mustered a career-best 18 points last season.

With the emergence of left-side defenders, Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot, Brannstrom has become expendable. The 24-year-old defenseman is owed $2 million and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Senators reportedly are in talks with Western Conference clubs and would like a young forward or draft assets in return.

Great info from Garrioch here as usual: –#Sens looking for a 2nd round pick for Erik Brannstrom. -Mark Kastelic has drawn attention from a few teams, could be moved for a change of scenery. -Teams have called on Jacob Bernard-Docker. -Not much of a market for Dominik Kubalik,… https://t.co/u1ny5pOaP8 — SENS TALK (@senstalk_) March 8, 2024

Flyers Want To Jettison Veteran Center Ryan Johansen

Acquired Wednesday from the Colorado Avalanche, center Ryan Johansen’s stay with the Philadelphia Flyers’ organization is rumored to be brief.

After being moved for defenseman Sean Walker, the Flyers immediately placed Johansen on waivers. When cleared, he was assigned to the AHL.

According to The Hockey News, general manager Daniel Briere told reporters Johansen has no future with the franchise, depsite having one year left on his contract. Briere will actively shop the 31-year-old center before Friday’s deadline.

“We have a different vision at this point,” Briere said when asked why Johansen does not appear to be part of the team’s future plans.

Johansen compiled 13 goals among 23 points in 63 games with the Avalanche.

Ryan Johansen makes it 3! 👌 pic.twitter.com/QKoSzp2YOR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 1, 2024

Bryan Rust Could Be On Move To Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Entering Friday night, the Red Wings, with two games in hand, were tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference

But the Red Wings are amid a three-game losing streak and could use as a roster spark.

Help could be coming from a home-state veteran, Bryan Rust.

HockeyBuzz reported the Red Wings are in talks with the Pittsburgh Penguins regarding the Pontiac, Mich., native. A four-time 20-goal scorer and two-time Stanley Cup champion, Rust has long protected Sidney Crosby.

Rust, 31, has collected 18 goals among 36 points in 42 outings.

Yohe writes that the Red Wings are very interested in Bryan Rust. He’s a Pontiac, Michigan native that has 36 points in 42 games this season, a strong two-way game, and a ton of playoff experience. Reports say that Pittsburgh would prefer prospects in a trade rather than picks. https://t.co/sdHIcwoJvG — Devin L. (@HockeyWithDevin) March 5, 2024