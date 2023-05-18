28-year-old Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, currently ranked 26th in the world, was expected to make his 2023 debut at the French Open at Roland Garros later this month.

Kyrgios was absent from the ATP tour for months after undergoing knee surgery.

Those plans have now changed because of an injury Kyrgios suffered as he and his mother were victims of an armed robbery on May 1.

Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open because of a foot injury suffered during an alleged theft at his house, according to his agent. Police allege the Australian's car was stolen from his mother at gunpoint in Canberra earlier this month.#seanknows pic.twitter.com/3IsG9zpkAH — Sean Cardovillis (@seancardo) May 18, 2023

Thankfully everyone is okay, and the injury is not life-threatening.

What Happened

People magazine is reporting that a gun was pointed at Kyrgios’s mother, Norlaila.

The assailant demanded that she give up the car keys to her son’s green Tesla.

As Kyrgios was helping his mother, he suffered a cut under his left pinky toe.

Nick’s agent Daniel Horsfall told Reuters:

“He couldn’t slide, couldn’t get on court because every time he put a shoe on it moved and it would re-open.”

He added:

“Basically, it’s just set him back about two-and-a-half weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam.”

With Nick’s help and the use of an app on his phone, police located the car and found the person responsible.

The Good News

Tennis fans thought that complications with Krygios’s knee surgery were causing him to miss the French Open.

Horsfall said that his knee has healed very well which is very good news.

“His fitness is at a fantastic level. It was just when we got to the last point of that rehab, the on-court loading, this freak accident happened.”

The Bad News

On top of everything else, Kyrgios announced that his grandmother recently passed away.

Nick Kyrgios’ grandmother has passed away: "Seems like I can't catch a break right now,' he posted. 'RIP Yiayia, the best we could ask for. Go enjoy your time with Papou now." Thoughts & prayers to him & his family 💔 pic.twitter.com/E965OAMYl8 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 17, 2023

Kyrgios is very close with his family so this is devastating news for him.

When Could We See Kyrgios On The Court Again?

The grass court season is when Kyrgios should make this return.

The French Open concludes on June 11, and then grass court season is underway in preparation for Wimbledon.

Kyrgios was a finalist at last year’s Wimbledon so hopefully he is able to play at the All-England Club again this year.