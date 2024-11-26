Nico Hischier records first career NHL hat trick

Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland recorded his first career National Hockey League hat trick on Monday. The first overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Devils win over the Nashville Predators at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Inside Look at the Hat Trick

Hischier scored all three of his goals in the second period. He also scored three straight goals. It was what they call in the hockey world a natural hat trick. Hischier put the Devils up 2-1 at 3:52 of the second period from Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland and defenseman Luke Hughes of Manchester, New Hampshire. Hischier then scored an unassisted game-winning goal on the power play to put the Devils up 3-1 at 10:01 of the middle frame. Then, Hischier put the Devils up 4-1 from Stefan Noesen of Plano, Texas with three minutes and three seconds left in the second period.

Who else contributed for the Devils offensively?

Hischier was one of two Devils in the game who had more than one point. The other was defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic of Grimsby, Ontario, who had two assists. The other two Devils goal scorers were center Justin Dowling of Calgary, Alberta and left winger Erik Haula of Pori, Finland.

Hischier in 2024-25

This season, Hischier is averaging exactly a point per game. He has 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 24 games. Hischier is a +11 with two penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, two game-winning goals. one shorthanded point, 65 shots on goal, 322 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, seven hits, seven takeaways, and 12 giveaways.

The other game-winning goal and shorthanded point came in a 6-0 Devils win over the Vancouver Canucks on October 30. Hischier opened the scoring at the 53 second mark of the first period from Dawson Mercer of Carbonear, Newfoundland. He then registered a shorthanded assist on a goal by Mercer at 1:35 of the second period, which put the Devils up 2-0 at the time.

Leading the Eastern Conference

The Devils have the most points in the Eastern Conference with 32. They have a record of 15 wins, seven regulation losses, and two losses in extra time. New Jersey has a one point lead on the second place Carolina Hurricanes.