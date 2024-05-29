Tennis News and Rumors

Nine best second round matches at 2024 French Open

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Iga Swiatek

The second round of the 2024 French Open commences on Wednesday after exciting first round action over the last three days. Here are the top nine second round matches at Roland Garros.

9) (19) Alexander Bublik–Kazakhstan vs. Jan-Lennard Struff–Germany

There could be an upset here as Struff is a very respectable clay court player, and has had better results on dirt over the last two years than his seeded opponent. Struff reached the 2023 final of Madrid before losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Struff has the 2-1 advantage over Bublik all-time. Struff’s wins came in the second round of Budapest in 2018 (6-1, 6-4) and the second round of St. Petersburg in 2021 (6-4, 6-3).

8) Zhizhen Zhang–China vs. Lorenzo Sonego–Italy

Zhang reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open, while Sonego reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. Zhang won their only prior meeting in the first round of Eastbourne, 7-6, 6-3.

7) (21) Caroline Garcia–France vs. Sofia Kenin–USA

Here we have Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion against Caroline Garcia of France, the 2022 United States Open champion. Kenin has won both prior matchups. The first was a 6-3, 6-3 win in the quarterfinals of Mallorca, Spain in 2018, and the second was a 6-3, 6-2 win in the first round of the 2019 Hobart International in Australia.

6) (3) Coco Gauff–USA vs. Tamara Zidansek–Slovenia

Gauff is a major champion having won the 2023 United States Open. Zidansek reached the French Open semifinal in 2021. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

5) (15) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Kei Nishikori–Japan

Nishikori reached the final of the 2014 United States Open and Shelton reached the semifinal of the 2023 United States Open. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

4) Gael Monfils–France vs. Lorenzo Musetti–Italy

Here we have Gael Monfils of France, a two-time grand slam semifinalist (2008 French Open and 2016 United States Open) vs. Musetti of Italy, who reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. Monfils won their only prior meeting, 7-6, 6-4 in the first round of Vienna in 2021.

3) (25) Frances Tiafoe–USA vs. Denis Shapovalov–Canada

This round two matchup has two grand slam semifinalists. Tiafoe made the final four of the 2022 United States Open, and Shapovalov made the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021. Shapovalov has won four of six matches in the past. However, this will be their first meeting on clay.

2) (2) Jannik Sinner–Italy vs. Richard Gasquet–France

This battle has the 2024 Australian Open champion against a hometown favourite who is a three-time grand slam semifinalist (2007 and 2015 Wimbledon and 2013 United States Open). Sinner has won both meetings head-to-head, with both wins in 2023. The first came in the second round of Indian Wells (6-3, 7-6), sand the second came in the first round of Halle (6-3, 5-7, 6-2).

1) (1) Iga Swiatek–Poland vs. Naomi Osaka–Japan

This is a matchup of multiple grand slam champions. Swiatek won the French Open in 2020, 2022 and 2023 and the United States Open in 2022, and Osaka won the United States in 2018 and 2020, and Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Swiatek and Osaka have won one game each. Osaka won 7-6, 6-4 in the third round of the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto, and Swiatek won 6-4, 6-0 in the final of Miami in 2022.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek

Nine best second round matches at 2024 French Open

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbora Krejcikova
Thirteen first round upsets at the 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Sixteen Americans reach second round of 2024 French Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
X reacts to Jannik Sinner winning the 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 29 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
X reacts to Aryna Sabalenka winning the 2024 Australian Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 28 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Net Worth, Career WTA Earnings, Sponsorships, and Grand Slam Wins
Australian Open semifinal preview
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 25 2024
Tennis News and Rumors
Andrey Rublev
Inside look at 10 straight grand slam quarterfinal losses for Andrey Rublev
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top