Nine best second round matches at 2024 French Open

The second round of the 2024 French Open commences on Wednesday after exciting first round action over the last three days. Here are the top nine second round matches at Roland Garros.

9) (19) Alexander Bublik–Kazakhstan vs. Jan-Lennard Struff–Germany

There could be an upset here as Struff is a very respectable clay court player, and has had better results on dirt over the last two years than his seeded opponent. Struff reached the 2023 final of Madrid before losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Struff has the 2-1 advantage over Bublik all-time. Struff’s wins came in the second round of Budapest in 2018 (6-1, 6-4) and the second round of St. Petersburg in 2021 (6-4, 6-3).

8) Zhizhen Zhang–China vs. Lorenzo Sonego–Italy

Zhang reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Italian Open, while Sonego reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. Zhang won their only prior meeting in the first round of Eastbourne, 7-6, 6-3.

7) (21) Caroline Garcia–France vs. Sofia Kenin–USA

Here we have Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion against Caroline Garcia of France, the 2022 United States Open champion. Kenin has won both prior matchups. The first was a 6-3, 6-3 win in the quarterfinals of Mallorca, Spain in 2018, and the second was a 6-3, 6-2 win in the first round of the 2019 Hobart International in Australia.

6) (3) Coco Gauff–USA vs. Tamara Zidansek–Slovenia

Gauff is a major champion having won the 2023 United States Open. Zidansek reached the French Open semifinal in 2021. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

5) (15) Ben Shelton–USA vs. Kei Nishikori–Japan

Nishikori reached the final of the 2014 United States Open and Shelton reached the semifinal of the 2023 United States Open. This is their first meeting head-to-head.

4) Gael Monfils–France vs. Lorenzo Musetti–Italy

Here we have Gael Monfils of France, a two-time grand slam semifinalist (2008 French Open and 2016 United States Open) vs. Musetti of Italy, who reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. Monfils won their only prior meeting, 7-6, 6-4 in the first round of Vienna in 2021.

3) (25) Frances Tiafoe–USA vs. Denis Shapovalov–Canada

This round two matchup has two grand slam semifinalists. Tiafoe made the final four of the 2022 United States Open, and Shapovalov made the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021. Shapovalov has won four of six matches in the past. However, this will be their first meeting on clay.

2) (2) Jannik Sinner–Italy vs. Richard Gasquet–France

This battle has the 2024 Australian Open champion against a hometown favourite who is a three-time grand slam semifinalist (2007 and 2015 Wimbledon and 2013 United States Open). Sinner has won both meetings head-to-head, with both wins in 2023. The first came in the second round of Indian Wells (6-3, 7-6), sand the second came in the first round of Halle (6-3, 5-7, 6-2).

1) (1) Iga Swiatek–Poland vs. Naomi Osaka–Japan

This is a matchup of multiple grand slam champions. Swiatek won the French Open in 2020, 2022 and 2023 and the United States Open in 2022, and Osaka won the United States in 2018 and 2020, and Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. Swiatek and Osaka have won one game each. Osaka won 7-6, 6-4 in the third round of the 2019 Rogers Cup in Toronto, and Swiatek won 6-4, 6-0 in the final of Miami in 2022.