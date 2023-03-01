College Basketball News and Rumors

No. 2 Prospect In 2024 Class Ian Jackson Commits to North Carolina

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
10860892

In a bold move that sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world, Cardinal Hayes High School’s Ian Jackson, one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation, announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts on Monday.

Jackson, a five-star guard out of the Bronx, picked the Heels over other heavy hitters like Kentucky and Arkansas after visiting both Chapel Hill and Fayetteville. Although he attended Lexington’s Big Blue Madness in October, the Tar Heels’ siren song ultimately called out to him. And who can blame him? With their storied program, top-notch coaching staff, and rabid fanbase, North Carolina is the place for any ambitious young hooper.

Getting To Know Ian Jackson

  • 6’4, 185 lbs
  • Cardinal Hayes High School – Bronx, New York
  • Ranked as No 2. Prospect in 2024 class per 247Sports
  • Kentucky and Arkansas were runners-up to North Carolina 
  • Jackson joins 5-star point guard Elliot Cadeau in UNC 2024 recruiting class

Jackson Can be a Two-Way Star

Known for his unparalleled skills on both ends of the court, Jackson brings a defensive tenacity that is second to none and anNo. 2 Prospect In 2024 Class Ian Jackson Commits to North Carolina uncanny ability to create opportunities for his teammates on offense. But what sets him apart from the rest of his peers is his proficiency in scoring from all three levels. Whether he’s draining a trey from the perimeter or weaving through the defense for an acrobatic layup, Jackson is a force to be reckoned with.

“The way I get after it on the defensive end,” Jackson said. “I take pride in no one scoring on me. It’s probably a New York thing for me, I really take pride on that end of the floor, making sure no one scores. I lock things down on that end of the floor. That’s what separates me.”

Ranked by 247 Sports Composite rankings as the second overall player in his class, Jackson can reclassify to the 2023 class. However, the rumor mill has it that he will stick to the 2024 class, much to the delight of Tar Heels fans everywhere.

Jackson Still Has Plenty To Improve Upon

As a 2024 five-star shooting guard, Jackson’s commitment to North Carolina is a game-changer for the program. With his quickness, agility, and fearlessness, he has the potential to be the best-attacking player in high school basketball. He’s a natural scorer with a knack for driving to the rim and finishing with authority. But he’s not just a one-trick pony – he’s also becoming increasingly comfortable with his midrange game. If he can develop a legitimate midrange game, he instantly became and match-up nightmare at the next level.

If there’s one area where he could improve, it’s his three-point shooting. There is no doubt this will be a key focus for the Tar Heel star as soon as Jackson gets on campus. But with North Carolina’s emphasis on surrounding him with shooters, there’s no doubt that Jackson will have plenty of opportunities to hone his craft and elevate his game to the next level.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Arizona State San Devils basketball team celebrate together.

NCAA Tournament Predictions: ESPN Picks Arizona State Among Last Four In

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
College Basketball News and Rumors
i (2)
Big Sky Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  19h
College Basketball News and Rumors
juwan howard grow coach (1)
Patient Juwan Howard Growing As Coach, Leading Late Surge By Young Michigan Players Learning To Win
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
College Basketball News and Rumors
D4HJ7QGJIJCH3NJRQQPL24WGJA
Southland Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  20h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson dribbles.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: ESPN Picks Oklahoma State Among Last Four In
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
College Basketball News and Rumors
b1eddefc-5ba4-4527-870f-c8005e73de24.
West Coast Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  20h
College Basketball News and Rumors
oral-roberts-beats-ohio-state-stunning-upset
Summit League Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  20h
More News
Arrow to top