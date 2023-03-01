In a bold move that sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world, Cardinal Hayes High School’s Ian Jackson, one of the most sought-after prospects in the nation, announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts on Monday.

Jackson, a five-star guard out of the Bronx, picked the Heels over other heavy hitters like Kentucky and Arkansas after visiting both Chapel Hill and Fayetteville. Although he attended Lexington’s Big Blue Madness in October, the Tar Heels’ siren song ultimately called out to him. And who can blame him? With their storied program, top-notch coaching staff, and rabid fanbase, North Carolina is the place for any ambitious young hooper.

Getting To Know Ian Jackson

6’4, 185 lbs

Cardinal Hayes High School – Bronx, New York

Ranked as No 2. Prospect in 2024 class per 247Sports

Kentucky and Arkansas were runners-up to North Carolina

Jackson joins 5-star point guard Elliot Cadeau in UNC 2024 recruiting class

Jackson Can be a Two-Way Star

Known for his unparalleled skills on both ends of the court, Jackson brings a defensive tenacity that is second to none and an uncanny ability to create opportunities for his teammates on offense. But what sets him apart from the rest of his peers is his proficiency in scoring from all three levels. Whether he’s draining a trey from the perimeter or weaving through the defense for an acrobatic layup, Jackson is a force to be reckoned with.

“The way I get after it on the defensive end,” Jackson said. “I take pride in no one scoring on me. It’s probably a New York thing for me, I really take pride on that end of the floor, making sure no one scores. I lock things down on that end of the floor. That’s what separates me.”

Ranked by 247 Sports Composite rankings as the second overall player in his class, Jackson can reclassify to the 2023 class. However, the rumor mill has it that he will stick to the 2024 class, much to the delight of Tar Heels fans everywhere.

Jackson Still Has Plenty To Improve Upon

As a 2024 five-star shooting guard, Jackson’s commitment to North Carolina is a game-changer for the program. With his quickness, agility, and fearlessness, he has the potential to be the best-attacking player in high school basketball. He’s a natural scorer with a knack for driving to the rim and finishing with authority. But he’s not just a one-trick pony – he’s also becoming increasingly comfortable with his midrange game. If he can develop a legitimate midrange game, he instantly became and match-up nightmare at the next level.

If there’s one area where he could improve, it’s his three-point shooting. There is no doubt this will be a key focus for the Tar Heel star as soon as Jackson gets on campus. But with North Carolina’s emphasis on surrounding him with shooters, there’s no doubt that Jackson will have plenty of opportunities to hone his craft and elevate his game to the next level.