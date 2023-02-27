The Northeast conference is comprised of schools in the Northeast part of the United States and mostly New York and New England-based universities. It’s a conference that has seen quite a few changes over the past few years but has added some excellent up-and-coming programs.

Just a few short seasons ago, Merrimack College was a division II program competing in the Northeast 10 conference. But shortly after making the transition to the NEC and division on basketball, this program on the rise will head into the conference tournament as the #1 seed. Merrimack finished the conference schedule at 12-4 and on an 8-game win streak. But overall their overall record is 15-16. There is no team in the conference that is more than 3 games over .500, currently. The tournament is a straight double-elimination, no-bye tournament.

Northeast Conference Standings

Venue: Various Sites

Where: Campus of Higher Seed

When: Mar 1 – Mar 7

How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2

QF #1 Merrimack #8 LIU 7 PM QF #2 FDU #7 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 PM QF #3 Saint Francis U #6 CCSU 7 PM QF #4 Sacred Heart #5 Wagner 7 PM SATURDAY SEMIFINALS CAMPUS SITES @ HIGHER SEED SF TBD TBD 8 PM ESPN3 | TV: SNY SF TBD TBD 8 PM ESPN3 | TV: SNY TUESDAY CHAMPIONSHIP CAMPUS SITES @ HIGHER SEED CH TBD TBD 7 PM ESPN3 | TV: ESPN2

2023 Northeast Conference Bracket