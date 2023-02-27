College Basketball News and Rumors

Northeast Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Colin Lynch
2 min read
The Northeast conference is comprised of schools in the Northeast part of the United States and mostly New York and New England-based universities. It’s a conference that has seen quite a few changes over the past few years but has added some excellent up-and-coming programs.

Just a few short seasons ago, Merrimack College was a division II program competing in the Northeast 10 conference. But shortly after making the transition to the NEC and division on basketball, this program on the rise will head into the conference tournament as the #1 seed. Merrimack finished the conference schedule at 12-4 and on an 8-game win streak. But overall their overall record is 15-16. There is no team in the conference that is more than 3 games over .500, currently. The tournament is a straight double-elimination, no-bye tournament.

Northeast Conference Standings

2022-23 Men’s Basketball Standings
SCHOOL CONF CPCT. OVERALL PCT. STREAK HOME AWAY NEUTRAL
Merrimack 12-4 .750 15-16 .484 W8 7-6 8-8 0-2
FDU 10-6 .625 17-14 .548 W1 8-5 8-8 1-1
Stonehill 10-6 .625 14-17 .452 L2 7-6 6-10 1-1
Saint Francis U 9-7 .562 12-17 .414 L1 9-5 3-12 0-0
Wagner 8-8 .500 15-12 .556 W2 8-4 7-8 0-0
Sacred Heart 8-8 .500 15-16 .484 W1 8-6 7-10 0-0
St. Francis Brooklyn 7-9 .438 14-15 .483 L1 9-5 5-10 0-0
Central Connecticut 7-9 .438 10-21 .323 L2 6-7 4-13 0-1
LIU 1-15 .062 3-25 .107 L7 2-10 1-13 0-2

*Standings as of 2/26/23

Northeast Conference Tournament Schedule

  • Venue: Various Sites

  • Where: Campus of Higher Seed

  • When: Mar 1 – Mar 7

  • How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2

WEDNESDAY3.1.22 QUARTERFINALSCAMPUS SITES@ HIGHER SEED
QF
61354
 #1 Merrimack
56020
 #8 LIU 7 PM
QF
58546
 #2 FDU
57637
 #7 St. Francis Brooklyn 7 PM
QF
44819
 #3 Saint Francis U
42842
 #6 CCSU 7 PM
QF
45717
 #4 Sacred Heart
42851
 #5 Wagner 7 PM
SATURDAY  3.4.22  SEMIFINALS CAMPUS SITES@ HIGHER SEED
SF
45496
 TBD
45496
 TBD 8 PM  ESPN3 | TV: SNY
SF
45496
 TBD
45496
 TBD 8 PM  ESPN3 | TV: SNY
TUESDAY  3.7.22  CHAMPIONSHIP CAMPUS SITES@ HIGHER SEED
CH
45496
 TBD
45496
 TBD 7 PM  ESPN3 | TV: ESPN2

2023 Northeast Conference Bracket

Northeast Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

 

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
