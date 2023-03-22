Notre Dame Hires Micah Shrewsberry To Be Next Head Coach

Notre Dame is hiring Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry to be their next men’s basketball head coach, according to reports from ESPN.

Shrewsberry will sign a 7-year contract with the Fighting Irish. The 46-year-old reportedly turned down an enticing long-term extension to remain at Penn State.

Sources: Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry the school’s next head coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2023

Micah Shrewsberry Leaves Penn State For Notre Dame

Shrewsberry quickly turned Penn State into an NCAA Tournament team. After a 14-17 campaign in 2021-2022, Shrewsberry led Penn State to their first NCAA Tournament since 2011, losing 71-66 to Texas in the Round of 32.

The Nittany Lions won five of their last six games this season, including three-straight games in the Big Ten Tournament to punch their ticket to the “big dance.” In two seasons, Shrewsberry went 37-31.

Shrewsberry replaces former head coach Mike Brey, who had been with the program since 2000.

Micah Shrewsberry Has Ties To Notre Dame And Indiana

Familiarity with Notre Dame and the state of Indiana played a major factor in Shrewsberry’s decision.

Shrewsberry grew up in Indianapolis and played basketball collegiately at Hanover College in Indiana. Shrewsberry served as an assistant at Wabash and DePauw before becoming the head coach at IU South Bend from 2005-2007.

Shrewsberry’s big break came as an assistant for Brad Stevens at Butler from 2007-2011. After serving as an assistant under Matt Painter at Purdue from 2011-2013, Shrewsberry joined Stevens’s staff on the Boston Celtics from 2013-2019. Shrewsberry returned to Purdue as an assistant from 2019-2021 before taking the head coaching position at Penn State.

At Notre Dame, Shrewsberry will look to turn around an Irish team that went 11-21 and has made only one NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

College Basketball Betting Guides 2023