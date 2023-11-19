It is appropriate that the ATP Finals title will be decided on Sunday between the two best tennis players this fall.

Novak Djokovic could easily be called the GOAT or the ageless one because he dispensed with Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Masterclass match 🔥 Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 and advances to the championship match in Turin where he faces Jannik Sinner for the second time this week. #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/k3IV3NtfOl — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 18, 2023

Alcaraz did not play poorly; it just speaks to the high quality of tennis Djokovic delivered.

Carlos Alcaraz served 82% of first serves in & still lost the set. The Novak Djokovic return is no joke. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/HorIAubs6b — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 18, 2023

The rally of the century between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. pic.twitter.com/Fpivojhapk — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) November 18, 2023

Novak Djokovic interview after defeating Carlos Alcaraz. “I played flawless tennis.” 🔥pic.twitter.com/kAgkv4ZXjK — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) November 18, 2023

Alcaraz admitted after the match that he will think about this match during the offseason and push himself harder to be at Novak’s level.

Alcaraz says he is happy to go to holidays after a beatdown from Djokovic. “I will forget Wimbledon and Cincinnati and focus on this one. Because today I realized how far am I from him and how many things I need to improve…” — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 18, 2023

Djokovic only had one blemish on the week; that was the loss to Jannik Sinner.

He will get an opportunity to avenge that loss on Sunday for the ATP Finals title, it would be the seventh of his career.

Sinner never beat Djokovic before this week; can he do it two times in a matter of six days?

That is a tall order for anyone, but Sinner will have the home crowd cheering at a fever pitch for the Italian.

Watch Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner battle for the ATP Finals title on Sunday, November 19 at 12:00 PM EST.

Familiar faces 👀 Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner battle for the second time this week in the Championship match. Watch live tomorrow at 12 PM ET on Tennis Channel. #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/dYO8LW6TOc — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 18, 2023