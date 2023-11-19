Tennis News and Rumors

Novak Djokovic Defeats Carlos Alcaraz, Sets Up ATP Finals Rematch With Jannik Sinner

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Novak Djokovic

It is appropriate that the ATP Finals title will be decided on Sunday between the two best tennis players this fall.

Novak Djokovic could easily be called the GOAT or the ageless one because he dispensed with Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Alcaraz did not play poorly; it just speaks to the high quality of tennis Djokovic delivered.

Alcaraz admitted after the match that he will think about this match during the offseason and push himself harder to be at Novak’s level.

Djokovic only had one blemish on the week; that was the loss to Jannik Sinner.

He will get an opportunity to avenge that loss on Sunday for the ATP Finals title, it would be the seventh of his career.

Sinner never beat Djokovic before this week; can he do it two times in a matter of six days?

That is a tall order for anyone, but Sinner will have the home crowd cheering at a fever pitch for the Italian.

Watch Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner battle for the ATP Finals title on Sunday, November 19 at 12:00 PM EST.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
serena williams one of the best female tennis players

Serena Williams To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame In March 2024

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner Is First Italian Man In History To Reach The Final At the ATP Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic
Semifinal Matchups Set For 2023 ATP Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Miami Open
Jannik Sinner Defeats Holger Rune, Sets Up Saturday Rematch With Novak Djokovic
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 16 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Daniil Medvedev
Cuteness Overload: Daniil Medvedev’s Baby Daughter Recognizes Him On ATP Finals Poster
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Will 2023 Be Rafael Nadal's Final Australian Open?
Rafael Nadal Posts Latest Training Video
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 14 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner Defeats Novak Djokovic At 2023 ATP Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top