Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic’s vaccine status will cost him another shot at a Grand Slam Tournament at the 2022 US Open.

After seeking a possible exemption, it appears that Djokovic will not be allowed to participate in the final Grand Slam Tournament of the season.

US Open officials released a statement on Wednesday stating they will be respecting the US government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.

Unless the US laws relax before August 13, the 2022 Wimbledon Champion won’t be able to add to his Grand Slam resume in New York.

Novak Djokovic Won’t Be Playing at the 2022 US Open

The US Open committee officially confirmed that Djokovic will not be able to participate in the Grand Slam tournament unless he’s fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A statement from the US Open was released on Wednesday that said that while there is no vaccination mandate for players, the tournament will respect the US government’s position regarding traveling into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.

The U.S. will deny any non-citizen that isn’t fully vaccinated against Covid.

As a result, Djokovic will have to sit out of the 2022 US Open as he did at the Australian Open, where he missed out on a potential $2.9 payday due to his unvaccinated status.

Now, Djokovic will not be allowed to compete for the $2.5M first-place prize at the US Open in New York.

A Petition Has Started To Let Novak Djokovic Play in US Open 2022

Without a vaccine passport, Djokovic appears to have played his last tennis Grand Slam of the 2022 season at the All English Club.

While the Wimbledon Champion affirmed to his fans that he won’t get vaccinated in order to play tennis, there is an online petition circling around to allow Djokovic to compete.

The petition signed by over 12,000 people calls on the United States Tennis Association (UTSA) and the US government to relax their protocols to allow Djokovic to compete in the 2022 US Open.

Djokovic Knew Wimbledon Was Final Grand Slam of 2022

To no surprise, Djokovic already knew his fate after winning Wimbledon earlier this month.

After his Wimbledon victory, Djokovic admitted that he had most likely played in his last Grand Slam of 2022.

With the US Open seemingly off of the table, Djokovic looked unbeatable on the grass courts at the All English Club, where he cruised to a win in the final over Nick Krygios.

While the Serbian tennis player asked for an appeal, the US Open organizers have already clarified that there will be no exemptions given.

Djokovic still remains on the Cincinnati Open entry list but unless the entry mandates are relaxed, it looks like the 21-time Grand Slam Champion will sit out on yet another tournament this season.