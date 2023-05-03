The NY Post staff writers have released their picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

This 20-horse race will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be livestreamed via NBCSports.com. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

NY Post Kentucky Derby Picks | NY Post Picks for Kentucky Derby 2023

Entering the 2023 Kentucky Derby, Forte (+325) is the top favorite to win the first leg of the Triple Crown. Forte has won six of his seven career starts and his last five. Tapit Trice (+600) has second-best odds, followed by Angel of Empire (+800), Practical Move (+1000), and Verifying (+1200). The NY Post horse racing analysts are expecting Forte to win this year’s race ahead of Tapit Trice.

Forte (+325) | NY Post Kentucky Derby 2023 Predictions

It makes sense why bettors and horse racing analysts are picking the odds-on favorite to win. Forte is a 3-year-old colt owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable. He’s trained by Todd Pletcher and bred by South Gate Farm. Forte has raced at Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Saratoga with wins at Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Saratoga. Entering the Derby, Forte is starting from the No. 15 post position.

Forte’s highest Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) was 100. His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Florida Derby (Grade 1), 2023 Fountain of Youth (Grade 2), and the 2022 Hopeful (Grade 1). At the Florida Derby last month, Forte defeated Mage and Cyclone Mischief. The NY Post writers are expecting Forte to place either first or second. More Kentucky Derby picks and predictions are on the main page.

Tapit Trice (+600) | NY Post Horse Racing Predictions 2023

Additionally, Tapit Trice is a 3-year-old colt trained by Todd Pletcher and sired by Tapit out of the Dunkirk mare Danzatrice. He’s raced for Whisper Hill Farm, LLC and Gainesway Stable. Not to mention, Tapit Trice was bred by Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. in Lexington, Kentucky. His best recorded BSF was 99. For Saturday’s race, he’s starting from the No. 5 post position.

Tapit Trice has raced at Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Tampa Bay Downs with wins at Aqueduct, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Tampa Bay Downs. His stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 1) and the 2023 Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 3). NY Post writers are predicting Tapit Trice will keep up with Forte to finish in the top 3.

Derma Sotogake (+1200) | NY Post Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks

One of the few dark-horse picks from the NY Post staff is Derma Sotogake. This one is a value pick. The 3-year-old colt was sired by Mind Your Biscuits out of the Neo Universe mare Amour Poesie. He was trained by Hidetaka Otonashi and has raced in and won the 2023 UA Derby (Grade 2) at Meydan in Dubai, UAE. He finished ahead of Dura Erede and Continuar, the biggest longshot this Saturday at 66-1 odds.

Derma Sotogake’s lack of experience will likely work against him in this Grade 1 race, all things considered. Derma Sotogake and Continuar (+6600) are two of the international horses from Japan. Of the two, the NY Post staff are riding with the former to win. Rich Strike won last year’s race with 80-1 odds. Therefore, it’s possible. Derma Sotogake could become the first horse from Asia to win the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023