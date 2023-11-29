As the dust settles on another thrilling Rivalry Week, the numbers are in, showcasing just how much these collegiate showdowns captivate fans not just in the stands but across social media platforms. From heart-stopping finishes to upsets and near-misses, these matchups had it all, but it’s ‘The Game’ between Michigan and Ohio State that led the way on social media. The Buckeyes vs. Wolverines game garnered over twice the engagement of its nearest competitor, the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn.

Top Ten Rivalry Week Games by Social Media Engagements

Michigan vs. Ohio State: 2,524,401 Alabama vs. Auburn: 1,098,972 Texas vs. Texas Tech: 701,951 Clemson vs. South Carolina: 647,918 Florida State vs. Florida: 645,642 Oregon vs. Oregon State: 605,785 LSU vs. Texas A&M: 551,583 Oklahoma vs. TCU: 449,494 Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 426,684 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: 413,934

Ohio State vs. Michigan: A Battle for CFP Glory

The game between Ohio State and Michigan wasn’t just a classic college football showdown; it was a clash of titans ranked 2 and 3, respectively, with immense College Football Playoff (CFP) implications.

The electric atmosphere translated into social media, where the engagements soared to a staggering 2.5 million.



With the loser likely missing out on a CFP spot, every play was scrutinized, every call debated, and the fans were vocal online, mirroring the intensity on the field.

Alabama’s Last-Minute Heroics Keep CFP Dreams Intact

In an incredible finish that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Alabama’s CFP hopes remained alive.

The sheer drama and the high stakes involved captured the attention of the social media world, garnering almost 1.1 million engagements.

The game’s outcome, pivotal to Alabama’s season, proved that when it comes to college football, it’s not over until it’s truly over.

THE REAL MIRACLE IN JORDAN-HARE!!! JALEN MILROE TO ISAIAH BOND!!! GREATEST RIVALRY IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/pN0KGvmiTb — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) November 26, 2023

Clemson vs. South Carolina: Tradition Overcomes Performance

Despite what many consider a down year for both Clemson and South Carolina, the historic rivalry proved its resilience, drawing significant attention on social media with almost 650k engagements.

This demonstrates that tradition and rivalry can sometimes eclipse current season performance in engaging the fan base.

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Unexpectedly Low Engagement

In a surprising turn, the Oregon vs. Oregon State game, with potential CFP implications, fell below several other games in social media engagements.

Despite the high stakes, it garnered just 606k engagements, a figure that many did not anticipate.

This outcome raises questions about what drives social media interest—is it the rivalry, the implications, or perhaps the stories that build around the teams?

Also, this could have been due to the Ducks blowing out the Beavers, and the fact the game took place on Black Friday.

Conclusion

Rivalry Week remains one of the most engaging times of the year for college football fans. It’s a week where legends are born, heroes are made, and social media becomes the global stadium for millions.

This year has been no exception, with traditional rivalries cementing their place in the digital age and unexpected games rising to capture the public’s heart. As teams look ahead, they do so knowing the digital footprint they leave is as impactful as their performance on the gridiron.