Ohio State vs. Michigan is Most Popular Rivalry Game in College Football in 2023 According to Social Media Engagement

David Evans
As the dust settles on another thrilling Rivalry Week, the numbers are in, showcasing just how much these collegiate showdowns captivate fans not just in the stands but across social media platforms. From heart-stopping finishes to upsets and near-misses, these matchups had it all, but it’s ‘The Game’ between Michigan and Ohio State that led the way on social media. The Buckeyes vs. Wolverines game garnered over twice the engagement of its nearest competitor, the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn.

Top Ten Rivalry Week Games by Social Media Engagements

  1. Michigan vs. Ohio State: 2,524,401
  2. Alabama vs. Auburn: 1,098,972
  3. Texas vs. Texas Tech: 701,951
  4. Clemson vs. South Carolina: 647,918
  5. Florida State vs. Florida: 645,642
  6. Oregon vs. Oregon State: 605,785
  7. LSU vs. Texas A&M: 551,583
  8. Oklahoma vs. TCU: 449,494
  9. Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 426,684
  10. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: 413,934

Ohio State vs. Michigan: A Battle for CFP Glory

The game between Ohio State and Michigan wasn’t just a classic college football showdown; it was a clash of titans ranked 2 and 3, respectively, with immense College Football Playoff (CFP) implications.

The electric atmosphere translated into social media, where the engagements soared to a staggering 2.5 million.

With the loser likely missing out on a CFP spot, every play was scrutinized, every call debated, and the fans were vocal online, mirroring the intensity on the field.

Alabama’s Last-Minute Heroics Keep CFP Dreams Intact

In an incredible finish that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Alabama’s CFP hopes remained alive.

The sheer drama and the high stakes involved captured the attention of the social media world, garnering almost 1.1 million engagements.

The game’s outcome, pivotal to Alabama’s season, proved that when it comes to college football, it’s not over until it’s truly over.

Clemson vs. South Carolina: Tradition Overcomes Performance

Despite what many consider a down year for both Clemson and South Carolina, the historic rivalry proved its resilience, drawing significant attention on social media with almost 650k engagements.

This demonstrates that tradition and rivalry can sometimes eclipse current season performance in engaging the fan base.

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Unexpectedly Low Engagement

In a surprising turn, the Oregon vs. Oregon State game, with potential CFP implications, fell below several other games in social media engagements.

Despite the high stakes, it garnered just 606k engagements, a figure that many did not anticipate.

This outcome raises questions about what drives social media interest—is it the rivalry, the implications, or perhaps the stories that build around the teams?

Also, this could have been due to the Ducks blowing out the Beavers, and the fact the game took place on Black Friday.

Conclusion

Rivalry Week remains one of the most engaging times of the year for college football fans. It’s a week where legends are born, heroes are made, and social media becomes the global stadium for millions.

This year has been no exception, with traditional rivalries cementing their place in the digital age and unexpected games rising to capture the public’s heart. As teams look ahead, they do so knowing the digital footprint they leave is as impactful as their performance on the gridiron.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

