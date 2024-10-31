Edmonton Oilers captain and centre Connor McDavid injured his ankle on Monday, 37 seconds into the Oilers’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. On Wednesday, we found out from an Oilers press release that the injury may not be too serious as McDavid is projected to be out only two to three weeks.

Speculation

Oilers analyst Bob Stauffer of 630 CHED stated during Monday’s broadcast that the Oilers were worried that McDavid might have a high ankle sprain. From my personal analysis of National Football League injuries, a high ankle sprain can be considered more serious than a broken ankle. Then later on Monday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN put the mindset of Oilers’s fans at ease a little bit when he reported that McDavid’s ankle problem was “nothing too serious.” Even though McDavid is expected to be out two to three weeks, we don’t know if McDavid will return as an elite player until he gets back on the ice. One other thing to be aware of is the nature of McDavid’s injury is still not being reported. The Oilers are not commenting if McDavid has a broken bone in his ankle, or if it is a low ankle sprain or a high ankle sprain.

How did the Injury Happen?

McDavid was tripped by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski as he was entering the offensive zone. McDavid fell into the boards and he struggled to get back on his feet and back to the bench. There was no penalty called by referees Justin Kea and Frederick L’Ecuyer. It will be interesting to see if they will be disciplined for their inability to call the necessary infraction in the opening minute. One way Kea or L’Ecuyer can be punished is if they are not given a playoff assignment.

McDavid in 2024-25

So far this season, McDavid has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 10 games. He is a +4 with four penalty minutes, two power play points, one game-winning goal, 30 shots on goal, 50 faceoff wins, two blocked shots, nine hits, six takeaways, and 12 giveaways.

The game-winning goal came on October 17 in a 4-2 Oilers win over the Nashville Predators. McDavid scored from Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm with one minute and 31 seconds left in the second period. After 10 games this season, the Oilers are at four wins, five regulation losses, and one loss in extra time for nine points. They are two points back of the Vancouver Canucks for a playoff spot.