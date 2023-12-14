Tyler Baron, a standout pass rusher from Tennessee, has become a focal point in the latest college football transfer portal news. His decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal has sparked a competitive race among top programs, with Ole Miss currently leading the way.

Ole Miss Rebels Emerge as Favorites to Land Top Edge Rusher Tyler Baron

Baron, a seasoned SEC veteran with 101 tackles and 13.5 sacks across four seasons, has showcased his formidable talent on the field. His recent season was particularly good, tallying 28 total tackles, 10.5 for loss, and six sacks. This performance has undeniably made him a hot commodity in the transfer market.

Ole Miss, under the guidance of Lane Kiffin, has emerged as a strong contender for Baron’s services. The Rebels, boasting a successful 10-win season, are strategically positioning themselves for a competitive 2024, with the return of key offensive players like Quinshon Judkins, Tre Harris, and Caden Prieskorn.

Their offense, coupled with a strengthened defense potentially featuring Baron and another top edge rusher from the portal, Princely Umanmielen, could make them serious contenders for a College Football Playoff berth.

Other Top SEC Programs Also Chasing Baron

The recruitment race has seen other major players like Alabama, Georgia, and Texas, all vying for Baron’s commitment. Georgia, in particular, has made a strong case, highlighting their back-to-back national championships and the potential for enhancing Baron’s professional prospects.

Alabama and Texas, both playoff contenders, have also showcased their strengths in a bid to attract the talented pass-rusher.

Yet, it’s Ole Miss that seems to have an edge, especially with the potential addition of Umanmielen. This duo could transform the Rebels’ defensive line into one of the most formidable in college football.

Baron’s journey in the transfer portal marks his second such venture. In 2022, there was speculation about a move to Kentucky, but Baron ultimately returned to Tennessee. This time, however, his move seems more imminent, with Ole Miss appearing to be the frontrunner.