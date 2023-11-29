Tiger Woods is returning to golf at the PGA Tour’s Hero World Challenge.

He tees off at 11:52 AM EST on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Woods has not played since the Masters in April when he was forced to withdraw mid-tournament with plantar fasciitis.

He has experienced the ups and downs of playing a professional sport at a high level while dealing with many injuries.

This is one of the reasons it is not surprising that Woods recently spent time talking about Rafael Nadal’s planned return to tennis in 2024.

What Woods Said

Woods talked about how tough Nadal is, winning tournaments while dealing with major injuries.

Tiger Woods says we should enjoy watching 'extraordinary' Rafael Nadal play in, likely, his last year on tour: "Well, I think what Rafa, what he's done is extraordinary. I mean, he won the Australian Open on a broken foot. The guy is beyond tough and beyond competitive.

He also spoke about age catching up with an athlete, and the fact that Nadal is returning for a farewell tour in 2024 is something all of us should appreciate.

Parallel Journeys In Different Sports

It is possible that Woods sees a little of his own journey in Nadal’s.

One legendary athlete nearing the end of his competitive career recognizes another.

The person who has persistent drive and motivation to be at the top of his game obviously admires those same qualities in another.

And there is no doubt that Nadal is working hard to come back.

He does not want to be diminished in skill, speed, or athleticism when he steps back on the tennis court.

Rafa's comeback is getting closer

I am also excited to see Rafa come back and am still mourning Roger’s departure.

I will feel exactly the same about Tiger when he permanently hangs up the clubs.

Watch Tiger’s return to PGA competitive golf on Thursday from 12:30 PM EST to 4:30 PM EST on the Golf Channel.