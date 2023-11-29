Tennis News and Rumors

On The Eve Of His Return To PGA Golf, Tiger Woods Talks About Rafael Nadal’s 2024 Comeback

Wendi Oliveros
Rafael Nadal Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is returning to golf at the PGA Tour’s Hero World Challenge.

He tees off at 11:52 AM EST on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Woods has not played since the Masters in April when he was forced to withdraw mid-tournament with plantar fasciitis.

He has experienced the ups and downs of playing a professional sport at a high level while dealing with many injuries.

This is one of the reasons it is not surprising that Woods recently spent time talking about Rafael Nadal’s planned return to tennis in 2024.

What Woods Said

Woods talked about how tough Nadal is, winning tournaments while dealing with major injuries.

He also spoke about age catching up with an athlete, and the fact that Nadal is returning for a farewell tour in 2024 is something all of us should appreciate.

Parallel Journeys In Different Sports

It is possible that Woods sees a little of his own journey in Nadal’s.

One legendary athlete nearing the end of his competitive career recognizes another.

The person who has persistent drive and motivation to be at the top of his game obviously admires those same qualities in another.

And there is no doubt that Nadal is working hard to come back.

He does not want to be diminished in skill, speed, or athleticism when he steps back on the tennis court.

I am also excited to see Rafa come back and am still mourning Roger’s departure.

I will feel exactly the same about Tiger when he permanently hangs up the clubs.

Watch Tiger’s return to PGA competitive golf on Thursday from 12:30 PM EST to 4:30 PM EST on the Golf Channel.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
