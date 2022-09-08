Ons Jabeur is among the greatest Tunisian athletes ever

It has been a great tennis season for Ons Jabeur of Ksar Hellal, Tunisia. The 28-year-old has simply had a breakout year on the court, and to call her an icon would be an understatement. Currently ranked fifth in the world, Jabeur is only behind Iga Swiatek of Poland, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, Maria Sakkari of Greece, and Paula Badosa of Spain in the WTA Rankings. In the process she is the highest ranked Arab player ever on the WTA.

2022 Tennis Season

In 2022, Jabeur has reached five finals and came away with two titles. She defeated Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 in the final of Madrid this past May, and then Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-3, 2-1 in the final of the German Open in Berlin this past June. Bencic needed to withdraw in the second set because of an ankle injury. Jabeur was also in the final of Charleston (lost to Bencic 6-1, 5-7, 6-4) in the event that is best known for its green clay, the final of the Italian Open (lost to Swiatek 6-2, 6-2), and the final of Wimbledon (lost to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 3-6, 6-2, 6-2).

Tunisian Olympic gold medalists

Even though Jabeur is not a grand slam champion as of yet, she needs to put in the same conversation as some of the greatest Tunisian athletes all-time, specifically Tunisian Olympic gold medalists. In all, Tunisia has won five gold medals in the history of the Olympic Games. Mohammed Gammoudi won the gold medal in the men’s 5000 metres at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, Oussama Mellouli won the gold medal in the men’s 1500 metre freestyle swimming event at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, and the men’s 10 kilometre outdoor open water swimming marathon event at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and Ahmed Hafnaoui won the gold medal in the men’s 400 metre freestyle swimming event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

2022 U.S. Open

Jabeur is set to face Caroline Garcia of France in the first of two women’s semifinals at Flushing Meadows on Thursday. In the tournament to date, Jabeur has beaten Madison Brengle of the United States, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round, Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States 7-5, 6-2 in the second round, Shelby Rogers, the 31st seed from the United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the third round, Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, the 18th seed, 7-6, 6-4 in the fourth round, and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 7-6.