MLB News and Rumors

Orioles sign utility man Tony Kemp

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

The Baltimore Orioles have signed utility man Tony Kemp of Franklin, Tennessee to a one-year contract on Tuesday according to spotrac.com. The multi-positional player who split his time last season in the outfield and second base with the Oakland Athletics, is set to make $1 million in 2024.

Kemp is joining his fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He previously played four seasons with the Houston Astros from 2016 to 2019, one season with the Chicago Cubs in 2019, and four seasons with the Oakland Athletics from 2020 to 2023. Kemp initially signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds on February 23. However, he was released on March 19 when Kemp did not make the Major League roster.

2023 Statistics with the Athletics

Kemp batted .209 with five home runs and 27 runs batted in during 124 games last season. During 359 at bats and 419 plate appearances, he scored 42 runs and had 75 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, 15 stolen bases, 44 walks, 109 total bases, seven sacrifice bunts, and three sacrifice flies. Kemp had an on base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .304. Orioles fans should be concerned however because the .209 batting average was the lowest of Kemp’s eight years of Major League Baseball.

Two Three-Hit Games

Twice this past season Kemp had three hits in a game. He first accomplished the feat on May 5 in a 12-8 Athletics win over the Kansas City Royals. Kemp had two doubles and one single. He then had three singles in a 12-4 Athletics win over the Chicago White Sox on August 25. It is interesting that in the two games that Kemp had three hits, the Athletics scored 12 runs in each contest.

World Series Champion

Kemp did not see any postseason time for the Houston Astros when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first World Series in franchise history in 2017. However, Kemp did get a World Series ring because he was on the 40-man roster at the time.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
TSD Baseball Power Rankings

MLB Power Rankings Heading into Opening Day 2024

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
Diamondbacks sign starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21596512 (1)
Baltimore Orioles Sale Unanimously Approved by Major League Baseball
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
law-derek-giants
Nationals sign relief pitcher Derek Law
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_7997106 (1)
Weather Forecast Forces Multiple 2024 Opening Day Rainouts
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
IMG_2846
Shohei Ohtani Statement: Dodgers’ Superstar Addresses Gambling Controversy
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 25 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff out for 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2024
More News
Arrow to top