Orioles sign utility man Tony Kemp

The Baltimore Orioles have signed utility man Tony Kemp of Franklin, Tennessee to a one-year contract on Tuesday according to spotrac.com. The multi-positional player who split his time last season in the outfield and second base with the Oakland Athletics, is set to make $1 million in 2024.

Kemp is joining his fourth Major League Baseball franchise. He previously played four seasons with the Houston Astros from 2016 to 2019, one season with the Chicago Cubs in 2019, and four seasons with the Oakland Athletics from 2020 to 2023. Kemp initially signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds on February 23. However, he was released on March 19 when Kemp did not make the Major League roster.

2023 Statistics with the Athletics

Kemp batted .209 with five home runs and 27 runs batted in during 124 games last season. During 359 at bats and 419 plate appearances, he scored 42 runs and had 75 hits, 13 doubles, three triples, 15 stolen bases, 44 walks, 109 total bases, seven sacrifice bunts, and three sacrifice flies. Kemp had an on base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .304. Orioles fans should be concerned however because the .209 batting average was the lowest of Kemp’s eight years of Major League Baseball.

Two Three-Hit Games

Twice this past season Kemp had three hits in a game. He first accomplished the feat on May 5 in a 12-8 Athletics win over the Kansas City Royals. Kemp had two doubles and one single. He then had three singles in a 12-4 Athletics win over the Chicago White Sox on August 25. It is interesting that in the two games that Kemp had three hits, the Athletics scored 12 runs in each contest.

World Series Champion

Kemp did not see any postseason time for the Houston Astros when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first World Series in franchise history in 2017. However, Kemp did get a World Series ring because he was on the 40-man roster at the time.