Ottawa Senators lose first round pick and fire GM Pierre Dorion

It was quite the first day of November for the Ottawa Senators organization on Wednesday. First, they received the news that they have lost their first round pick in a future National Hockey League draft, and then made the official announcement that they fired general manager Pierre Dorion for negligence.

Why did they make the move?

The Senators fired Dorion for not giving the Vegas Golden Knights the 10-team no trade list of right winger Evgenii Dadonov on July 28, 2021. Dadonov was traded from the Senators to the Golden Knights for a third round pick in the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft and defenseman Nick Holden of St. Albert, Alberta.

However, when the Golden Knights tried to trade Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks in March of 2022, the trade was not approved by the NHL Central Registry, because the Ducks were on Dadonov’s no trade list. The Golden Knights were unaware of the list that was negotiated when Dadonov was a member of the Senators.

Dadonov was later traded from the Golden Knights to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Shea Weber on June 16, 2022. Ironically, Weber never played for Vegas because of an ankle injury. Then on February 26, 2023, Dadonov was traded from the Canadiens to the Dallas Stars for right winger Denis Gurianov of Togliatti, Russia.

Recent Controversy with the Senators

This was the second negative story surrounding the Senators this week. The first came a week ago when Shane Pinto was suspended 41 games for gambling.

Who is the next Senators GM?

Steve Staios of Hamilton, Ontario is the Senators interim general manager. He is also Ottawa’s President of Hockey Operations. Staios previously worked as an advisor for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

Last in the Atlantic

Despite having a respectable record of four wins and four losses, the Senators are still last in the Atlantic Division. However, they are only three points back of a playoff spot.