The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will swing into action on March 1, 2023, from Evansville, Indiana, as the top OVC teams compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Ohio Valley Conference is having a solid year with five members reaching double-digit conference wins and seven squads reaching 15+ wins.
Morehead State is in the driver’s seat and will be the #1 seed. Last year Morehead lost in the OVC championship game to Murray State who exited after last season for the Missouri Valley Conference.
The three and four seeds receive a first-round bye while the top two seeds receive a double-bye into the semifinals.
Scroll down to find the current OVC standings, tournament schedule, and bracket, along with how to watch and live stream all of the action in 2023.
2023 Ohio Valley Conference Standings
|Morehead State
|14-4
|–
|21-10
|W5
|9-1
|14-2
|7-8
|Tennessee Tech
|11-7
|3
|15-16
|W2
|6-4
|11-5
|4-11
|Tennessee State
|10-8
|4
|18-13
|L1
|7-3
|13-4
|4-8
|Tennessee-Martin
|10-8
|4
|18-13
|L2
|5-5
|14-2
|4-11
|SE Missouri State
|10-8
|4
|15-16
|L2
|5-5
|9-4
|5-11
|SIU-Edwardsville
|9-9
|5
|18-13
|W1
|4-6
|9-5
|7-8
|Southern Indiana
|9-9
|5
|16-15
|W1
|4-6
|10-4
|5-11
|Lindenwood
|6-12
|8
|11-20
|W2
|4-6
|9-4
|2-14
|Little Rock
|6-12
|8
|10-21
|L1
|4-6
|8-5
|2-16
|Eastern Illinois
|5-13
|9
|9-22
|L4
|2-8
|6-9
|3-12
*standings as of Feb. 27, 2023
2023 OVC Tournament Schedule
-
Venue: Ford Center
-
Where: Evansville, Indiana
-
When: Mar 1 – Mar 4
-
How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN2
* All times ET
The 2023 OVC Tournament will tip off from the Ford Center in Evansville Indiana on March 1st.
With the conference likely to send only one team to the NCAA Tournament, this will be one of the NCAA conference tournaments to keep an eye on this week. All eight teams will have a shot at making the Big Dance.
Check out the complete Ohio Valley Conference tournament schedule below.
March 1 Opening Round
- Game 1: No. 8 Lindenwood vs. No. 5 Southeast Missouri State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Game 2: No. 7 Southern Indiana vs. No. 6 SIU Edwardsville, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+
March 2 Quarterfinals
- Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 4 Tennessee State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 3 UT Martin, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+
March 3 Semifinals
- Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Morehead State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
- Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Tennessee Tech, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
March 4 Championship
- Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2
2023 OVC Tournament Bracket