Ohio Valley Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Colin Lynch
The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will swing into action on March 1, 2023, from Evansville, Indiana, as the top OVC teams compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. 

The Ohio Valley Conference is having a solid year with five members reaching double-digit conference wins and seven squads reaching 15+ wins.

Morehead State is in the driver’s seat and will be the #1 seed. Last year Morehead lost in the OVC championship game to Murray State who exited after last season for the Missouri Valley Conference.

The three and four seeds receive a first-round bye while the top two seeds receive a double-bye into the semifinals.

Scroll down to find the current OVC standings, tournament schedule, and bracket, along with how to watch and live stream all of the action in 2023.

2023 Ohio Valley Conference Standings

Morehead State 14-4 21-10 W5 9-1 14-2 7-8
Tennessee Tech 11-7 3 15-16 W2 6-4 11-5 4-11
Tennessee State 10-8 4 18-13 L1 7-3 13-4 4-8
Tennessee-Martin 10-8 4 18-13 L2 5-5 14-2 4-11
SE Missouri State 10-8 4 15-16 L2 5-5 9-4 5-11
SIU-Edwardsville 9-9 5 18-13 W1 4-6 9-5 7-8
Southern Indiana 9-9 5 16-15 W1 4-6 10-4 5-11
Lindenwood 6-12 8 11-20 W2 4-6 9-4 2-14
Little Rock 6-12 8 10-21 L1 4-6 8-5 2-16
Eastern Illinois 5-13 9 9-22 L4 2-8 6-9 3-12

*standings as of Feb. 27, 2023

2023 OVC Tournament Schedule

  • Venue: Ford Center

  • Where: Evansville, Indiana

  • When: Mar 1 – Mar 4

  • How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN2

* All times ET

The 2023 OVC Tournament will tip off from the Ford Center in Evansville Indiana on March 1st.

With the conference likely to send only one team to the NCAA Tournament, this will be one of the NCAA conference tournaments to keep an eye on this week. All eight teams will have a shot at making the Big Dance.

Check out the complete Ohio Valley Conference tournament schedule below.

March 1 Opening Round

  • Game 1: No. 8 Lindenwood vs. No. 5 Southeast Missouri State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
  • Game 2: No. 7 Southern Indiana vs. No. 6 SIU Edwardsville, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 2 Quarterfinals

  • Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 4 Tennessee State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
  • Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 3 UT Martin, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 3 Semifinals

  • Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Morehead State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
  • Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 Tennessee Tech, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

March 4 Championship

  • Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

2023 OVC Tournament Bracket

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
