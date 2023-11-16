Padres ace Blake Snell wins National League Cy Young Award

San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington won the 2023 National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday. Snell becomes the fifth Padres pitcher in franchise history to win the award. It is also the second career Cy Young Award for Snell, and Snell becomes the second Major League Baseball player from Seattle to win a major award this week.

2023 MLB Statistics

Snell had a bizarre statistical line in 2023 to say the least. This past season he became the first player ever to lead the Major Leagues in earned run average (2.25), and walks (99) in the same season. Despite having poor control, Snell had a decent WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.19 as he only gave up 115 hits in 180 innings and led the Majors with fewest hits allowed in nine innings at 5.8. He also had a record of 14 wins and nine losses, and gave up 45 earned runs, to go along with a career-high 234 strikeouts.

2018 Cy Young Award

Snell won the Cy Young Award the first time with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. That year he led the Major Leagues with 21 wins, and the American League with a 1.89 earned run average. Like in 2023, Snell led MLB with fewest hits allowed per nine innings at 5.6. He was also an All-Star for the first time.

Four prior Padre Cy Young Winners

The first Padres pitcher to win the National League Cy Young Award was Randy Jones of Fullerton, California in 1976. That year he led the Majors with 22 wins and the National League with a 1.03 WHIP. The second Padres pitcher to win the NL Cy Young Award was Gaylord Perry of Williamston, North Carolina in 1978. That year Perry led the National League with 21 wins. The third Padres pitcher to win the NL Cy Young Award was Mark Davis of Livermore, California in 1989. That year Davis led the Majors with 44 saves. The fourth Padres pitcher to win the NL Cy Young Award was Jake Peavy of Mobile, Alabama in 2007. That year he led the National League with 19 wins, and the Major Leagues with a 2.54 earned run average, 240 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP.

Second MLB player from Seattle to win an Award in 2023

Snell follows Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll who won the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday. Carroll batted .285 with 25 home runs and 76 runs batted in, 54 stolen bases, and led the National League with 10 triples.