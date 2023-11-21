MLB News and Rumors

Padres name Mike Shildt manager

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_20958224_168396541_lowres-2

The San Diego Padres have named Mike Shildt of Charlotte, North Carolina as their new manager according to Bernie Wilson of The Associated Press. The term of the contract is for two years. The Padres were in search of a new manager because their previous manager Bob Melvin of Palo Alto, California, left the San Diego Padres organization with one year left on his Padres contract to be the new manager of the San Francisco Giants. Shildt meanwhile has four years as managerial experience with the St. Louis Cardinals. This past year he was the Padres’s third base coach and worked in their player development department.

Four years managing Cardinals

Shildt was the manager of the Cardinals from 2018 to 2021. He had a record of 252 wins and 199 losses in 451 games for a winning percentage of .559. In three of the four seasons, the Cardinals made the postseason. In 2019, the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves in five games in the National League Divisional Series before being swept by the eventual World Series champion, Washington Nationals in the National League Championship Series. In 2020, the Cardinals lost two games to one to the Padres in the National League Wildcard Series. In 2021, the Cardinals lost 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a single game elimination contest to determine the National League Wildcard winner.

2019 National League Manager of the Year

Shildt led the Cardinals to the National League Central Division title in 2019. They had a record of 91 wins and 71 losses, and beat the second place Milwaukee Brewers by two games. Shildt became the third Cardinals manager to be named the National League Manager of the Year. He followed Whitey Herzog of New Athens, Illinois, who won 101 games with the Cardinals in 1985, and Tony La Russa of Tampa, Florida, who won 97 games with the Cardinals in 2002.

Padres underachieved in 2023

With all of the talent the Padres had in 2022, they were not very successful on the field. They definitely underachieved as a unit, and as a result, did not make the postseason with a record of 82 wins and 80 losses.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Padres
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Braves sign relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
MLB News and Rumors
Enyel de Los Santos
Four notable MLB trades Friday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Nicky Lopez
Braves trade second baseman Nicky Lopez to White Sox
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Shohei Ohtani Next Team Odds: Can the Cubs Land AL MVP in Free Agency?
Shohei Ohtani wins 2023 AL MVP
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuna Jr. wins 2023 NL MVP
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB To Cut Game Time, Pitch Clock With Runners on Base in 2024
MLB To Cut Game Time, Pitch Clock With Runners on Base in 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Shohei Ohtani Next Team Odds: Can the Cubs Land AL MVP in Free Agency?
Shohei Ohtani Next Team Odds: Can the Cubs Land AL MVP in Free Agency?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top