Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky of Novokuznetsk, Russia recorded his second National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff shutout on Wednesday. He accomplished the feat in a 3-0 Panthers win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. With the postseason win, the Panthers opened the Eastern Conference Finals with a road victory, and now lead the best out of seven series one game to none. It did not take long in the series for the Panthers to get home ice advantage.

Inside look at the Shutout

Bobrovsky made 24 saves for the shutout. He made five saves in the first period, seven saves in the second period and a dozen saves in the third period. Left winger Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec, the first overall draft choice in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, left winger Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia, and center Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, all led the Rangers with three shots on goal.

Who contributed offensively for the Panthers?

Two Panthers recorded a multi-point game. They were winger Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona and center Carter Verhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario. Both Tkachuk and Verhaeghe had one goal and one assist for two points. Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal with three minutes and 34 seconds left in the first period. Defenseman Gustav Forsling of Linkoping, Sweden and Verhaeghe picked up the assists. Verhaeghe scored an unassisted insurance marker with three minutes and 48 seconds left in the third period to put the Panthers up 2-0. Lafreniere actually made a huge error as he tipped the puck into his own net. The Panthers then went up 3-0 as center Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario scored from Tkachuk into an empty net with one minute and 19 seconds left in the final stanza.

When was Bobrovsky’s first postseason shutout?

Bobrovsky made 32 saves in a 1-0 Panthers win over the Carolina Hurricanes on May 22, 2023. The shutout came in game three of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Bobrovsky in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

In 12 postseason games, Bobrovsky has a record of nine wins and three losses. He has a goals against average of 2.17 and a save percentage of .909.