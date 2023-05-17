Tennis News and Rumors

Part 2 Of Netflix's Break Point Tennis Docuseries Is Dropping In June

Wendi Oliveros
Get your popcorn ready and turn on Netflix.

If live tennis action is not enough excitement in the spring and summer of 2023, Netflix is planning to drop the second part of its hit docuseries Break Point at a date yet to be announced in June.

Recall that Part 1 dropped in January.

It followed the young and upcoming players as they navigated the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tours.

The footage was filmed in 2022, and Part 1 concluded after last year’s French Open.

Part 2 is expected to run from Wimbledon through the end of the calendar year tournaments including September’s U.S. Open.

It is unclear how much of Serena Williams evolution from the sport will be covered at the U.S. Open.

However, it is worth noting that one of the players involved in the docuseries, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, is the player who defeated Serena in her last singles match in New York.

Is There A Break Point Curse?

Many of the players featured in the docuseries have struggled since the series aired.

Those struggles include disappointing results, injuries, and performing below their own personal expectations.

This led fans to wonder if there is a Break Point curse, comparable to Madden curse which is the slump the NFL cover athlete selected annually for the Madden video game seems to endure during that season.

There is not a Break Point curse.

If anything, the players’ struggles highlight just how hard it is to play consistently and win regularly on an 11-month grueling professional tennis tour.

Injuries and adversity are part of the game, and the series highlights these issues.

The Tennis Channel caught up with some of the key players at Indian Wells who shared their thoughts on the docuseries.

Conclusion

Avid tennis fans who have not watched Part 1 of the docuseries need to do so immediately so they are ready for Part 2.

Watching the 2022 French Open behind-the-scenes footage is a great warmup for the 2023 French Open set to kick off in about a week.

This docuseries has been renewed so we can look forward to seeing more installments in 2024.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
